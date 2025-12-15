Delhi AQI ‘severe’ for third straight day, smog worsens choking effect, hits flights | Know worst-hit areas

Delhi woke up to yet another winter morning wrapped in thick smog on Monday, as air quality stayed firmly in the ‘severe’ category across the national capital for the third consecutive day. Residents said the air looked like dense fog and it was difficult to even breathe outdoors (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 457 at 6 am, data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi showed, with visibility dropping sharply in several pockets of the city.

The dense haze was visible across Delhi, making it difficult to see even a short distance ahead. Flights from the national capital were also likely to be impacted, with both the airport and airlines issuing advisories as visibility conditions worsened.

Several Delhi stations hit the maximum AQI limit

The situation worsened over the weekend, with air quality deteriorating sharply on Monday. At least four stations – Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Wazirpur – recorded AQI of 500 around 7 am, the highest level reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monitoring station AQI Alipur, Delhi 449 Anand Vihar 493 Ashok Vihar 500 Aya Nagar 413 Bawana 472 Burari Crossing 454 Chandni Chowk 438 CRRI Mathura Road 438 Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 462 DTU 482 Dwarka Sector-8 464 IGI Airport (T3) 384 IHBAS, Dilshad Garden 468 IIT Delhi 407 ITO 469 Jahangirpuri 500 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 464 Lodhi Road 417 Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 453 Mandir Marg 415 Mundka 450 Najafgarh 410 Narela 468 North Campus, DU 473 NSIT Dwarka 379 Okhla Phase-2 480 Patparganj 476 Punjabi Bagh 480 Pusa, Delhi 451 R K Puram 482 Rohini 500 Shadipur 365 Sirifort 487 Sonia Vihar 462 Sri Aurobindo Marg 419 Vivek Vihar 493 Wazirpur 500

Since the AQI scale does not go beyond 500, actual exposure levels, particularly hourly readings, were likely even higher.

Data showed that 38 of the 39 active monitoring stations in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe-plus’ categories at different points on Sunday, with at least 13 stations recording AQI levels above 490 for several hours.

The pollution board classifies air quality as ‘moderate’ between AQI 101 and 200, ‘poor’ between 201 and 300, and ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. Any reading above 400 is considered ‘severe’. For mitigation measures, AQI levels of 450 and above are termed ‘severe plus’, with 500 already categorised as seriously dangerous.

Visibility plunges

In the early hours, visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport dipped to as low as 50 metres around 7 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office had issued a dense fog warning for the morning and forenoon hours, based on observations from the Safdarjung observatory.

Delhi airport also issued advisory warning of passengers of possible delays and disruptions.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded 23°C, and the minimum settled at 8°C, as per Met department.

Low visibility across the city

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed a thick blanket of smog engulfing several areas, including Barakhamba Road, Akshardham, and Bawana, underlining how widespread the pollution episode has become.

Pollution levels remained alarmingly high across monitoring stations. Of the 38 active air quality stations in Delhi, 24 recorded ‘severe-plus’ AQI levels, breaching the 450 mark. Five stations hit the maximum reported AQI level of 500.

Among the worst-hit areas were Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini and Wazirpur, all of which touched AQI 500. Anand Vihar recorded 493, while other hotspots included DTU (482), Punjabi Bagh (480), Okhla Phase-2 (480), Patparganj (476) and North Campus, DU (473).

Why is Delhi-NCR witnessing such pollution?

Experts point largely to unfavourable weather conditions behind the persistent ‘severe’ air quality. A Western Disturbance has led to “very low wind speed” since Friday, preventing pollutants from dispersing, HT has reported.

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, the weak winds have triggered a sharp spike in pollution levels, and due to the prevailing weather system, “the AQI might remain in this range on Sunday as well”.

Delhi’s basin-like topography is also playing a role. As winter sets in, cold air gets trapped beneath warmer air, holding pollutants closer to the ground. The absence of rain and sluggish winds further worsen the situation.

While local emissions such as vehicle exhaust and construction dust remain major contributors, experts note that stubble burning is no longer a dominant factor. “The crop burning season is now nearly over. Official data shows crop burning incidence has reduced substantially in Punjab and Haryana this year,” research by the Centre for Science and Environment noted.

For now, with weather conditions offering little relief, Delhi residents are bracing for another day of hazardous air and poor visibility.