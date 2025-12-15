Delhi airport, airlines issue travel advisories as region engulfed in thick smog, winter fog. Details

The thick layer of smog in Delhi on Monday is set impact flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to reduced visibility. Smog and Pollution are seen over the Tilak Marg near the Supreme Court in the evening in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital stood at a ‘severe’ 454 at 7:05 AM, according to data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. The AQI levels stood at 461 on Sunday, the second-worst December air quality day on record.

Amid such severe conditions, the Delhi airport issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.

IndiGo, which has recently experienced significant flight disruptions over the past week or so, has also issued a travel advisory.

"Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support," the carrier said in an X post.

In another post, the airline also urged passengers to allow additional time while planning their journey to the airport, as road traffic may be slower due to the toxic haze. "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront," it added.

Through a post on X, Air India also advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"#TravelAdvisory...Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport," the post read.

A thick layer of smog at various places in Delhi

Several videos on social media showed a thick layer of toxic air at various places in Delhi, including Akshardham, where AQI stood at 493, according to CPCB data.

Such conditions persisted throughout the national capital on Monday morning, with videos emerging from the Barapulla flyover, where the AQI was recorded at 433, and Barakhamba Road, where the AQI was 474, showing similarly reduced visibility.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday, the strictest measure under its air pollution control plan.

The measures included a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region. The Delhi government has also directed 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices to work from home, while all schools until Class 11 (except Class 10) were directed to conduct classes in hybrid mode - both physical and online.