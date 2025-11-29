Hormone health expert shares do's and don'ts fertility guide for him and her: ‘Food choices, hormones, timing…’

If you and your partner are trying to conceive, it’s important to remember that fertility is a shared journey - not just a woman’s responsibility. Preconception health, daily habits and nutrition play a crucial role for both partners, influencing everything from hormone balance to sperm quality and ovulation. Small, consistent lifestyle shifts made together can significantly improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy. Fertility is a shared journey.(Unsplash)

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, has shared a comprehensive fertility guide outlining the key do’s and don’ts for both men and women. In an Instagram post shared on November 28, she highlights, “Trying to conceive can feel like a lot - for you and for him. The food choices, the hormones, the timing…it’s a journey that’s meant to be walked together, not carried alone.”

Do’s for him

Nutrition

Tanisha notes that around 50 percent of infertility cases stem from male factors, which means paying attention to nutrition and daily habits is not solely a woman’s responsibility. She recommends the following nutritional additions:

Good fats: Olive oil, nuts like walnuts and whole eggs support testosterone production and strengthen sperm membranes. Zinc-rich foods: Foods like oysters, pumpkin seeds and grass-fed beef are essential for healthy sperm count, testosterone production and improved motility. Omega-3s: Fatty fishes containing omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and sardines help improve sperm shape (morphology) and movement (motility). Lycopene: Tomato paste and sun-dried tomatoes contain lycopene, which protects sperm from DNA damage. Antioxidants: Berries, citrus fruits and capsicum support overall sperm quality and reduce oxidative stress. Protein and minerals: Eggs contain choline and vitamin D for stronger, healthier sperm. Beets: Eating beetroots can boost blood flow. Avocado: Avocados can help with stress management and support healthy sleep.

Others

Physical activity: Regular exercise, especially strength training, helps boost testosterone. Wear loose underwear: Looser underwear promotes airflow and prevents trapping heat, which can lower sperm quality.

Don’ts for him

According to Tanisha, heat is a major factor affecting sperm quality and can significantly reduce it. She recommends avoiding the following:

Laptop on lap. Hot tubs and long warm baths. Saunas. Long bike sessions. Phone in front pocket.

Do’s for her

Nutrition

The hormone health expert advises prioritising nutrient-dense foods and recommends adding the following in your diet:

Good fats: Foods such as avocados, olive oil, ghee, nuts and seeds support hormone production, stabilise blood sugar and help boost progesterone levels. Omega-3s: Salmon, sardines, chia and flaxseeds reduce inflammation, support healthy menstrual cycles, and improve egg quality. Minerals for hormone balance: Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and magnesium, which can help manage PMS and support ovulation and healthy progesterone levels. Brazil nuts provide selenium, a nutrient essential for thyroid function - a key factor in maintaining regular ovulation. Colorful antioxidants: Berries help protect egg cells from oxidative stress, while sweet potatoes provide vitamin B6, which supports progesterone production and a healthier luteal phase. Protein: Eggs, lentils and chicken contain essential amino acids which are crucial for hormone production as well as blood sugar balance.

Physical activity

The hormone health expert recommends incorporating Pilates, strength training and low-stress activities such as hiking into your workout routine.

Track your cycle

Tanisha recommends learning about your menstrual cycle, understanding the different phases and what your body needs in each of them, and knowing your fertile window, which typically lasts around seven days.

Eat regularly

Eat at regular intervals to keep your hormones stable and support healthy ovulation.

Don’ts for her

Don’t rely solely on supplements - Prioritise a nutrition-led approach for a healthier pregnancy. Don’t over-exercise: Excessive high-intensity training can elevate cortisol levels, which in turn disrupts hormonal balance. Try cutting back on daily HIIT sessions, long intense runs and excessive cardio. Cycle tracking: Don’t rely on your luck. Intermittent fasting: Prolonged fasting can raise cortisol levels, which may delay ovulation and result in lower progesterone.

For both

Be a team: Fertility concerns both partners.

Learn about cycles and nutrition together. Cook fertility friendly meals. Track fertile windows together.

Focus on gut health

According to Tanisha, a healthy gut supports fertility by helping you absorb key nutrients - such as zinc, B vitamins and omega-3s - more effectively. She adds, “It also keeps inflammation low and supports steadier hormones - which means better ovulation for her and better sperm quality for him.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.