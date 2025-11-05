Hormone health expert shares ways to biohack your body to build resilience against Delhi's polluted air

Delhi’s air quality has plummeted once again, with AQI levels soaring far beyond safe limits and leaving residents coughing, wheezing, and exhausted. But the damage isn’t limited to your lungs - toxic air triggers inflammation that affects your entire body, from your heart and hormones to your brain and immunity. As pollution continues to choke the city, protecting yourself from the inside out has never been more essential. Delhi's AQI has skyrocketed once again.(HT PHOTO)

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, has shared effective ways to strengthen your body’s defences against Delhi’s polluted air. In an Instagram post shared on November 5, the hormone health expert explains, “If you’ve been feeling more tired, inflamed, or foggy lately - your body might just be reacting to the air you breathe.”

What is Delhi’s polluted air doing to your body?

According to Tanisha, “Every breath you take today comes with inflammation, oxidative stress and hormone disruption. PM2.5 - the microscopic pollutant - slips past your body’s filters, enters your bloodstream, and silently fuels inflammation.” She states that the impact is not restricted to the lungs - air pollution affects your heart, hormones, thyroid, fertility and even brain function. She explains, “Think of it as an infection you can’t see - one you must defend against daily. You can’t build immunity to pollution but you can build resilience.”

How to build resilience?

Step 1: Limit exposure

Tanisha emphasises that your strongest line of defence starts with limiting your exposure to polluted air. She lists the following ways:

Wear an N95 mask (not cloth or surgical).

Use HEPA + charcoal purifiers at home as well as at work. It can act as your oxygen bubble.

Avoid outdoor workouts when AQI goes beyond 150.

Step 2: Eat to anti-inflame and detoxify

The hormone specialist highlights the importance of eating anti-inflammatory foods and incorporating ingredients that help your body detox naturally. She recommends the following:

Leafy and cruciferous veggies - Vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, and cabbage can detox the liver naturally.

- Vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, and cabbage can detox the liver naturally. Vitamin C fruits - Fruits like amla, guava, and berries help in neutralising pollutants.

- Fruits like amla, guava, and berries help in neutralising pollutants. Omega-3 fats - Fatty fishes like salmon, nuts like walnuts and seeds like flaxseeds lower inflammation in the body.

- Fatty fishes like salmon, nuts like walnuts and seeds like flaxseeds lower inflammation in the body. Carotenoids - Yellow, red and orange fruits and vegetables like pumpkins, carrots and tomatoes contain this pigment which protects the lungs.

- Yellow, red and orange fruits and vegetables like pumpkins, carrots and tomatoes contain this pigment which protects the lungs. Garlic and turmeric - These are natural antioxidants.

Tanisha recommends eating anti-inflammatory foods to tackle pollution.(Image generated via Chat GPT)

Step 3: Strengthen cellular defence

Tanisha advises strengthening your body’s inner shield by boosting cellular defence through supplements - a key step in protecting yourself from the harmful effects of pollution.

NAC supplements - N-acetylcysteine (NAC) acts as a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant which is vital in neutralising inflammation and oxidative stress.

- N-acetylcysteine (NAC) acts as a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant which is vital in neutralising inflammation and oxidative stress. Magnesium - Methylated B-complex supports detox enzymes.

- Methylated B-complex supports detox enzymes. Omega-3 - EPA and DHA reduce lung and brain inflammation.

- EPA and DHA reduce lung and brain inflammation. Vitamins and zinc - Vitamins C, D, and E and zinc help in repairing oxidative damage.

Step 4: Breathing + sweat it out

Tanisha recommends breathing techniques that can be beneficial for the lungs and suggests sweating the toxins out.

Pursed-lip breathing - This technique involves inhaling for two to four seconds and exhaling for four to six seconds, helping to strengthen and expand your airways.

- This technique involves inhaling for two to four seconds and exhaling for four to six seconds, helping to strengthen and expand your airways. Diaphragmatic breathing - This breathing technique improves oxygen efficiency.

- This breathing technique improves oxygen efficiency. Sauna or steam - These practices promote sweat-induced detoxification, support healthy circulation, and help reduce inflammation.

- These practices promote sweat-induced detoxification, support healthy circulation, and help reduce inflammation. Stay hydrated - She recommends drinking at least two to three litres of water every day because it helps thin mucus and cleanses the lungs naturally.

Step 5: Balance hormones

According to the hormone expert, “pollution elevates cortisol, disrupts thyroid function, and weakens your immune rhythm.” The following methods can help you reset your hormones:

Prioritise deep sleep.

Eat protein-rich, anti-inflammatory meals.

Stress management - Managing stress and keeping cortisol levels in check play a crucial role in protecting your cells from damage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.