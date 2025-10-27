Eye surgeon says pollution and excessive screen time is driving dry eye cases in Delhi: 6 ways to protect your eyes

As the festive lights dim and the haze lingers over Delhi, the city’s air quality continues to take a toll - not just on the lungs but also on the eyes. The toxic mix of smoke, dust, and chemical residues from firecrackers is quietly fueling a surge in eye-related problems - from irritation and redness to severe cases of dry eyes. Delhi's poor air quality is causing dry eyes among the city's residents.(Pexel)

What’s making matters worse is the constant exposure to digital screens, as work, study, and entertainment all demand hours of uninterrupted screen time. Together, pollution and screen fatigue are forming a dangerous combination that’s taking a serious toll on the eye health of Delhi’s residents.

Dr Priyanka Singh - a consultant and eye surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi, with more than 15 years of hands-on experience in ophthalmology - told HT Lifestyle about the compounded impact of post-Diwali pollution and rising screen time on the eye health of Delhi’s residents. She explains how these factors are driving a surge in dry eye cases among both adults and children, and shares simple yet effective tips to protect eye health.

The reason behind rising dry eyes cases

According to Dr Singh, “Post-Diwali celebrations have led to an increase in complaints in Delhi-NCR region about burning, itching, and redness in the eyes. The city’s air quality has worsened to the ‘poor’, ‘very poor’, and even ‘severe’ range. Cracker smoke mixed with dust and pollution is causing chronic irritation to the eyes and other organs of the body as well.”

She highlights that the post-Diwali smog also contains harmful chemical compounds and dust that can cause eye inflammation, aggravate itching and inhibit tear production. The eye surgeon states, “People report discomfort, frequent watering of the eyes, blurred vision, and complain of itching and dry eyes.”

Additionally, she points out that the degrading air quality is not the only factor contributing to this eye condition - excessive screen time is another culprit. Dr Singh explains, “Excessive screen time due to office and school work, and TV together with poor air quality can lead to dry eye syndrome. When screens are used for long periods, the rate of eye blinking is decreased, thus inhibiting the formation of tears. It is becoming an increasingly common condition in children and adults in cities such as Delhi."

Dry eyes should not be neglected

Dr Singh stresses that even though the condition might seem trivial, neglecting it can lead to further eye complications later on. She explains, “To neglect dry eyes may seem trivial, but it may develop into chronic irritation, eye fatigue, or in extreme cases can lead to corneal damage. Those with eye allergies, long-distance drivers, and contact lens wearers are more susceptible.”

Tips to protect your eyes

According to the eye surgeon, “Delhi continues to struggle with the poor air quality. However, small measures can go a long way when it comes to eye protection.” She recommends the following simple but efficient techniques that will help safeguard your eyes through dense pollution:

Limit your outdoor activities when the pollution levels are at their highest, particularly during early mornings and the evenings.

Keep your eyes moist with lubricating eye drops.

Use protective goggles against air and sunlight.

When you are using screens, remember the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Drink plenty of water and eat food that has omega-3 fatty acids to promote tear production.

Always wash your eyes with clean water after coming indoors.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.