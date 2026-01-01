Dermatologist shares 5 skincare resolutions to prevent dullness and early ageing

Clean, radiant skin is among the top New Year's resolutions for many. But the journey to achieving it can be fraught with confusing advice, endless products based on the latest trends, and everyone sharing their two cents. Skincare ends up feeling overstimulating because there's so much information and conflicting opinions. Know how you can get clearer, radiant skin this year. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So it becomes essential to identify a simple routine. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Khushboo Jha, chief dermatologist at Consultant Metro Hospital and founder of One Skin Clinic, who revealed 5 resolutions that help to prevent dullness and early ageing.

One of the most common skin-related issues many people face is premature ageing, with concerns spanning from dullness to fine lines. But the dermatologist clarified that this is not always because of bad genes, but sometimes also the result of small daily habits. When you rectify, you inch closer to your healthy skin goal.

1. Daily sunscreen, even indoors

The first practice, the dermatologist urged people to make non-negotiable is wearing sunscreen, calling it the most powerful anti-ageing protection.

“Exposure to UV rays leads to skin pigmentation, fine lines’ appearance and even acne flare-ups,” she revealed the repercussions if you fail to be regular with sunscreen application. Dr Jha recommended broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Apply every morning, irrespective of the weather. She insisted that even indoors, especially if you work near windows or use screens for long hours, sunscreen is still essential. After every 3-4 hours when outdoors, reply to see a change in skin tone and texture.

2. Simple skincare regime

Use a gentle cleanser. (Shutterstock)

The dermatologist highlighted the importance of the common mantra ‘less is more’ when it comes to skincare. She urged people to avoid overloading the skin with active ingredients, as this usually causes irritation, breakouts and barrier damage. Instead, Dr Jha suggested a simple yet effective routine: a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen in the morning, and targeted treatments at night if needed (like retinol or acne treatments).

3. Keep skin barrier health a priority

If your skin barrier is damaged, your skin health is compromised as well. Because of this, Dr Jha asserted, one may suffer from dullness, sensitivity, acne, and premature ageing. Usually, harsh cleansers, excessive exfoliation, and frequent switching of products are behind this.

She instead recommended. “Choose products with ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to strengthen and repair your skin”

4. Early acne treatment

This step is more preventive, aimed at averting bigger skin-related issues such as scars, pigmentation, and uneven texture. Dr Jha explained that by treating acne early and seeking a professional's help, you can avoid these long-term major issues.

She explained the major causes of acne: “Acne is a medical condition influenced by hormones, lifestyle, and skincare choices.”

5. Internal support for skin

Now, along with using external products, you also need to cater to your internal health. As per Dr Jha, you need to get sufficient sleep, drink enough water and follow a quality diet. Stress management is also critical, as chronic stress also worsens the skin's radiance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.