New Year's resolution making you anxious? Psychotherapist reveals why and shares how to stay on track

It's the first day of the year, and you are all amped up to follow through on the resolutions you have set. But by the end of the first week, the fire begins to falter, and before you know it, you begin to slack on these goals. What causes this resolution spark to fade so quickly? There's an actual psychological explanation behind it, so you can stop beating yourself up over it and reframe your perspective. The reason why new year resolutions fail is because you put too much pressure on yourself for it. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Physiotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, to get a comprehensive picture of why New Year's resolutions fizzle out so quickly.

Why do people get anxiety over new year resolutions?

Ensure your goals are realistic and doable.(Shutterstock)

The New Year can trigger anxiety with the loud ‘new year, new me’ energy. From making vision boards to eating grapes under the table to manifest goals, everyone seems to be caught up in rituals and resolutions, so naturally, amid all this frenzy, it is not unusual to feel anxious.

The psychotherapist explained why this happens, “What is sold as motivation often lands as pressure, and instead of feeling inspired, many people feel watched, rushed, and already behind. That is why New Year's resolutions, for a lot of people, do not spark momentum, but spark anxiety.”

Moreover, she revealed that these resolutions usually carry the expectation of transforming yourself instantly, which can cause stress. Resolutions are planned with the expectation of seeing immediate results. This, in turn, can trigger anxiety. So, while reinventing oneself in the new year is aspirational, the pressure to do it quickly can lead to burnout.

Likewise, under so much pressure, even a minor slip in routine, like a missed workout, can trigger harsh self-criticism. The psychotherapist highlighted that this, in turn, increases stress and makes it harder to sustain the habit.

How to fix?

Is there any way to actually stick to resolutions? Dr Tugnait shared that motivation comes from a safe, supportive environment. She suggested changing the approach to how one handles resolutions, “ Motivation grows when goals feel personal, flexible, and emotionally honest. It returns when people ask, ‘What would support me right now?’ instead of ‘What should I fix?’ Maybe the problem is not that people fail at resolutions, but maybe resolutions fail to understand people.”

So focus on what helps you, not on what is wrong, because focusing on what's wrong feels judgmental and makes you anxious. When you look for what helps you, you feel motivated. This also lets you keep your pace and actually meet the goals instead of ditching them midway.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.