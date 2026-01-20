Senior doctors share how you can stay safe from ‘flu and pneumonia’ this winter with simple everyday habits

Dr Sonu Bhatnagar, Medical Affairs Director, Infectious Diseases, Abbott, with over 20 years of experience, highlights the significance of timely testing, “Testing plays a crucial role in managing respiratory infections effectively. Rapid testing options are available for various respiratory illnesses, allowing for quick and accurate diagnosis.”

He emphasises the importance of accurate diagnosis during this season: “With winter illnesses on the rise, getting the right diagnosis is key to recovery and avoiding complications. If you’re feeling unwell, don’t ignore it; consult a doctor early to stay safe and healthy.”

“Figuring out if it’s the flu or something more serious can be tricky because many symptoms overlap,” says Dr Arun Wadhwa, with over 37 years of experience, Doctor of Medicine, Dr Arun Wadhwa Clinic, Delhi. “Fever, cough, tiredness, sore throat, body aches, and even shortness of breath can all point to respiratory infections like flu or pneumonia. If these symptoms persist or worsen, it’s best to check with a doctor.”

Winter is here, and along with cosy sweaters and warm drinks, it also brings a rise in seasonal illnesses. From flu to pneumonia , our respiratory health can take a hit if we’re not careful. To help you stay safe during the chilly months, HT Lifestyle spoke to doctors, who shared essential tips to keep winter flu and pneumonia at bay. (Also read: Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains why cold weather can be 'most dangerous for your heart’; reveals who’s most at risk )

How can you protect yourself Dr Sonu further shares some simple steps for you to take care of your health during this season:

1. Get tested Knowing what’s making you sick is the first step to getting better. If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, talk to your doctor and consider a quick test. Rapid tests help give fast answers, empowering your doctor to choose the right treatment so you can recover sooner.

2. Monitor your condition Keep an eye on your symptoms and their intensity. If your fever is rising or any symptoms are worsening, consult your doctor immediately.

3. Seek treatment With early diagnosis, you can promptly seek treatment. Make sure to properly adhere to the full course of medication and guidelines your doctor may have prescribed, to help relieve symptoms and fight the infection.

4. Take care of yourself Get plenty of rest and sleep. Take it easy, stay well hydrated (such as with water, broths, coconut water, or fresh juice), and eat healthy.

5. Stay home If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, you should isolate yourself so you can take time to recuperate, while also ensuring the infection is not spread further to other people.

“With winter in full swing, it’s important to stay ahead and protect your health. If you’re feeling well, keep up simple preventive habits, like washing hands, wearing a mask in crowded places, and maintaining distance. Vaccines for flu and pneumonia are one of the best ways to stay protected. By taking these steps, you can enjoy the season safely and keep your loved ones healthy,” concludes Dr Sonu.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.