Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains why cold weather can be 'most dangerous for your heart’; reveals who’s most at risk

Every winter, Indians deal with all kinds of health issues, from asthma flare-ups and skin troubles like eczema to stomach problems. Cold weather, poor air quality, low humidity, and crowded indoor spaces make viruses spread faster. On top of that, the risk of heart problems goes up, often without any warning, and can turn serious quickly. Dr Sudarshan highlights heart health threats during winter months for high-risk groups. (Image generated by Chatgpt)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudarshan G. T., Additional Director of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis BG Road, Bengaluru, explains why winter puts extra strain on the heart, who's most at risk, and practical steps to prevent serious cardiac issues during the colder months.

How cold weather affects the heart “Cold weather triggers a series of physiological responses as the body works to maintain its core temperature,” explains Dr Sudarshan. “Blood vessels constrict to reduce heat loss, leading to a rise in blood pressure and an increased workload on the heart. Over time, this sustained strain can weaken the heart muscle and increase the risk of events such as heart attacks or heart failure.”

He adds, “Winter also alters blood circulation patterns. Reduced fluid intake, lower levels of physical activity, and vessel constriction slow blood flow and increase blood viscosity, creating conditions that favour clot formation. These clots can obstruct blood vessels and interrupt the supply of oxygen and nutrients to vital organs. Additionally, the inflammation caused by colds and flu can destabilise fatty plaques in blood vessels, triggering sudden cardiovascular events, including strokes.”