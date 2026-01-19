Pooja Hegde shares her simple diet plan with home-cooked meals for fit body: ‘I mostly have eggs or sometimes mom dosa’

She added, “I follow no particular kind of diet because I always believe you should do something that you can sustain for the rest of your life. So I have a very, very balanced diet.”

Speaking about her approach to food and fitness, Pooja said, “I have fruits every day, and I believe in other kinds of food too. I have roti, sabzi, love seafood, whatever is made at home, I eat; if I don’t want it, I don’t eat it. I love pizza, I hate coffee, and I don’t like salad.”

Pooja Hegde, known for her stunning red carpet looks and powerhouse performances, isn’t just a style icon, she’s also a fitness inspiration. In a November 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed how she maintains her toned physique through a balanced diet and disciplined routine.

For breakfast, she prefers simple, protein-rich meals. “I mostly have eggs or sometimes a mom dosa, some kind of protein mixed with carbs. It’s all very simple home-cooked food. I have roti, sabzi, chicken curry, brown rice, something wholesome. I always feel happy with a full meal. I try to eat balanced vegetables and keep my meals simple.”

'I’ve been cutting down on junk food' Pooja revealed that while she loves pizza, she’s mindful of her indulgences. “I don’t like the taste of coffee, so I have it like medicine, not for enjoyment. I love pizza, and I can not be in the mood for it, but lately, I’ve been cutting down on junk food because I travel a lot. I travel with a chef who helps me make home-style meals on the go.”

She also shared insights into her daily schedule: “I usually wake up around 5:00 AM, have a coffee shot, go shoot, and have my breakfast by 12 PM, usually fruits and something small. Lunch is around 4 PM, maybe buttermilk, and I have a snack by 6 PM, followed by dinner around 8 PM.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.