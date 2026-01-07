Cardiologist warns this common winter activity can trigger heart problems, even in healthy people; shares warning signs

The cold of winter can make getting active feel like a challenge, but many of us still try to jump into outdoor chores or intense workouts to stay fit. What seems like a simple way to start the season on a healthy note can actually put your heart under serious strain. Dr Yaranov warns that snow shovelling can act as a cardiac stress test, increasing heart strain. (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist who specialises in heart failure and heart transplantation, some winter activities are more dangerous than you might think, especially as your body adjusts to the cold. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘just cardio isn’t enough’; shares 1 exercise women over 35 must do to stay strong and healthy )

How winter chores can strain your heart

Dr Dmitry shares in his January 6 Instagram post, “Snow shovelling isn’t exercise. It’s an unplanned cardiac stress test. Cold exposure causes blood vessels to constrict, which raises blood pressure even before you lift the shovel. Then comes the heavy, isometric effort, breath-holding, and sudden bursts of strain."

“Heart rate rises. Oxygen demand spikes. Coronary flow can’t always keep up,” Yaranov explains. Every winter, the same pattern emerges: people who felt “fine” all year suddenly experience chest pressure, shortness of breath, dizziness, or even collapse while shovelling. “Sometimes it’s the first sign of coronary disease. Sometimes it’s the last straw in someone with known heart disease,” he adds.

Warning signs to stop immediately

Chest tightness or pressure

Unusual shortness of breath

Lightheadedness or nausea

Pain radiating to the jaw, arm, or back

“Pace yourself. Take breaks. Push snow instead of lifting when possible,” Yaranov advises. “And if you have known heart disease, or risk factors, letting someone else shovel is not weakness. It’s good judgment. Your heart doesn’t care about the driveway. It cares about oxygen and blood flow.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.