Cardiologist shares 5 early warning signs of heart blockage: Cold hands, fatigue, breathlessness and more

Heart blockages tend to develop very quietly, and the symptoms are usually mild. They can easily be mistaken for tiredness, winter fatigue, or normal ageing. Such subtle signs may indicate that the heart is not receiving enough blood because some arteries have narrowed. If left untreated, this could lead to angina, heart attacks, and sudden cardiac events. Recognising early signs and seeking timely medical care are essential to prevent long-term damage. A doctor explains the telltale signs of heart blockage that could save your life. (Freepik)

What are heart blockage symptoms?

When cholesterol deposits narrow the coronary arteries, the heart struggles to pump blood appropriately. "The body receives less oxygen as a result, and this may trigger symptoms that do not always appear to be related to the heart. The early possible signs include persistent fatigue, breathlessness, chest tightness, and dizziness," Dr Sandeep Thakkar, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, tells Health Shots. These symptoms often worsen with exertion because the heart cannot meet the increased oxygen demand.

5 early warning signs you shouldn't ignore

Dr Sandeep Thakkar explains the key warning signs for heart blockages:

Difficulty breathing on minor exertion: Shortness of breath while climbing a few stairs or walking short distances may point towards reduced blood supply. Chest discomfort or tightness: Heaviness, pressure, or squeezing in the chest, often during activities like climbing stairs or brisk walking, is a significant warning sign of reduced blood flow. External fatigue or tiredness: A feeling of exhaustion may indicate that the heart is working harder through narrowed arteries. Dizziness or lightheadedness: Poor cerebral circulation may present as recurrent episodes of dizziness, which are often attributed to dehydration or fatigue. Chest burning: Chest burning, especially on exertion, may also indicate heart disease rather than a simple acidity-related issue.

How can I make my heart stronger?

To make your heart strong, consider incorporating the following practices into your routine:

Eat a heart-healthy diet that's full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein foods

Stay active through regular walking, yoga, or moderate exercise

Avoid smoking, which is a major cause of arterial damage; similarly, avoid stress.

Monitor your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and weight.

If symptoms persist, don’t ignore them or dismiss them as routine tiredness. "Staying alert to these early signs and making timely lifestyle changes can lower the risk of future heart complications", says the cardiologist. Heart blockages may start silently, but early awareness can protect your heart in the long run.

