Pune cardiologist explains early signs of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’; shares who is most at risk this festive Season

The holiday season is often filled with indulgent meals, festive drinks, late nights, and extra stress, all of which can take a toll on your heart. While most people enjoy the festivities without issues, some may experience sudden palpitations, irregular heartbeats, or other warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored. Holiday Heart Syndrome may occur from indulgent meals and stress, leading to heart irregularities. (Google Gemini)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, Cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, explains Holiday Heart Syndrome, what triggers it, and who is most vulnerable, helping you celebrate safely while protecting your heart. (Also read: Harvard Medical School professor suggests dancing as a great New Year's resolution: '76% lower risk of developing...' )

What is Holiday Heart Syndrome and who is most at risk

“Holiday Heart Syndrome means that during or just after large, extravagant feasts, like Christmas, weddings, or New Year’s celebrations, a person may develop irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation, or other arrhythmias,” Dr Deshmukh explains. “This usually happens because of high-calorie, dense foods, consumed too quickly, combined with increased alcohol intake and disrupted sleep cycles. Stress during holidays also plays a major role, as people are less able to respond to their environment, which can create a ‘perfect storm’ for the heart.”

Pneumonia triggers heart attack. Here are its symptoms and prevention tips Excessive alcohol consumption during festive seasons can lead to Holiday Heart Syndrome, causing irregular heart rhythms.(Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

He adds, “Alcohol specifically affects the heart’s ability to transmit electrical impulses correctly, increasing the risk of abnormal heart rhythms when consumed in excess. Certain individuals are more susceptible, including older adults, people with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, thyroid disease, or established heart disease, and those who are normally inactive but suddenly indulge in binge drinking or extreme physical activity during celebrations. Chronic stress or missing routine medications while travelling or attending events also increases cardiovascular risk.”

How can you protect your heart

“Symptoms can include heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or light-headedness, unexplained fatigue, and sudden anxiety,” Dr Deshmukh notes. “These symptoms are often misdiagnosed as hyperacidity, tiredness, or stress, which can delay medical intervention.”

Dr Deshmukh recommends simple lifestyle measures to reduce risk: “Moderation is key during meals and celebrations. Limit alcohol, stay hydrated, get adequate sleep, manage stress, and engage in light physical activity like walking. Those with pre-existing cardiac conditions should strictly adhere to prescribed medications and avoid sudden lifestyle changes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.