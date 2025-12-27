Harvard Medical School professor suggests dancing as a great New Year's resolution: '76% lower risk of developing...'

Looking for a New Year’s resolution that’s fun, healthy, and good for the mind? Dr Trisha Pasricha, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and columnist at the Washington Post, suggests adding dancing to your routine. Beyond being an enjoyable activity, dancing offers surprising benefits for both physical fitness and mental well-being, making it the perfect way to kickstart 2026 on a positive note. (Also read: Yami Gautam swears by this age-old ‘Indian spice’ that works like magic on her sensitive skin; shares how she uses it ) Dancing weekly cuts dementia risk by 76%, says Harvard professor. (Pexels )

Why is dancing effective for brain health

Dr Pasricha explains in her December 27 Instagram post, “76%! That is how much you might reduce your risk of dementia with this one fun hobby. And no, I’m not talking about reading a book, meditation, or even something tedious like Sudoku. No offence. It’s dancing.”

Explaining why dancing is so beneficial, she said, “Starting in the 1980s, researchers followed hundreds of older adults living in the Bronx and tracked how often they did physically or cognitively challenging activities. Hobbies like playing a board game or an instrument were linked to a lower risk of dementia. But among physical activities, one really stood out… dancing!”

How dancing challenge your brain and body at same time

According to the studies, “People who danced more than once a week had a 76% lower risk of getting dementia compared to people who danced less frequently or didn’t dance at all,” Dr Pasricha noted.

She explained the science behind it: “Dancing challenges your brain on multiple levels at once. You’re keeping rhythm, remembering all those dance moves, maybe inventing some new ones, navigating your space, and even responding to your partner’s cues. It’s exercise, balance, creativity, and social connectedness all rolled together.”

Dr Pasricha’s advice for 2026? “If you’re choosing between a walk or a dance break, pick the one that’s going to make you smile, and tag that friend you’re going to drag out to do it with you.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.