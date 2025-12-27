Yami Gautam swears by this age-old ‘Indian spice’ that works like magic on her sensitive skin; shares how she uses it

Yami Gautam has always been admired for her radiant, glowing skin, and she credits it to a simple, natural secret. Ditching heavy skincare products, the actor swears by a kitchen remedy that anyone can easily follow. In a November 14 podcast with Mirchi Punjab, she revealed how this Indian spice helps her maintain a naturally luminous complexion. (Also read: Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Shahid Kapoor’s iconic Kabir Singh look was created: ‘It had to look dishevelled…’ ) Yami Gautam credits her glowing skin to turmeric. (Instagram)

What is Yami Gautam’s natural skincare secret

When asked about her skincare secret or any natural remedy she swears by, Yami didn’t hold back. “Sacchi bataon? Haldi (Should I tell you the truth? Turmeric),” the 37-year-old actor said. “The idea of haldi might seem a little old school, but we believe that the things we offer to gods have to be some of the purest things, and haldi is one of them. It’s antiseptic, shubh (pure/auspicious), and I really want to bring this tradition back.”

She added, “My skin is really sensitive. In Haq, there is a Haldi ceremony, and I took it as a challenge. Main haldi lagati hun (I will apply haldi) and see what happens. We even mixed a little multani mitti with haldi to make it gentler. I have before-and-after images, which I’ll reveal later. It really worked like magic. For me, haldi is truly magical. I am a fan of haldi, and I swear by it for glowing, healthy skin.”

Why is turmeric considered beneficial for skin

In a June 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Grewal, a cosmetic surgeon specialising in anti-ageing, beauty, and wellness, shared the impressive benefits of turmeric for the skin. She explained, “Turmeric offers multiple skin benefits, it helps even out skin tone, improves texture, reduces sunspots, provides photoprotection, and slows down collagen breakdown.”

She further noted, “Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe the skin, while its antibacterial qualities can help prevent infections. However, in some cases, applying turmeric directly may trigger an allergic reaction, so it’s best to do a patch test on the forearm before using it on the face.”

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.