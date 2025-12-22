Influencer Sejal Kumar marries Bharat Subramaniam: Check out dreamy official pics from wedding, haldi, mehendi

Content creator Sejal Kumar is married now. She tied the knot with Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate wedding in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand and the official wedding pictures are out now. Sejal Kumar tied the knot with Bharat Subramaniam in Mussoorie.

The photos were shared by her wedding photographer with HT Lifestyle. The dreamy wedding, haldi and mehendi ceremonies were attended by the bride and groom's families and friends at JW Marriott Walnut Grove, Mussoorie.

Pictures from the wedding:

For the wedding ceremony, the couple turned to Sabyasachi, embracing a signature aesthetic that blends timeless craftsmanship with quiet grandeur. Styled by Sheefa Gilani and complemented by Kuhu Gupta’s soft, radiant makeup, Sejal’s bridal look for the pheras was understated yet luminous. Across the celebrations, her wardrobe reflected a modern take on Indian couture—she embraced the playful charm of Papa Don’t Preach for the mehendi, followed by the clean, structured elegance of Seema Gujral ensembles for both the haldi and sangeet. Post the ceremony, she opted for a refined Gauri & Nainika gown for the Mussoorie reception.

Pictures: 1Plus1 Studio.

What did the couple wear?

Bharat wore a white-and-pink embroidered Rahul Mishra Nehru jacket for the mehendi, switched to a black Indo-western ensemble with a touch of glamour for the sangeet, and chose an embroidered yellow open jacket for the haldi. For the pheras, he complemented Sejal in an off-white Sabyasachi sherwani paired with a floral stole. His looks concluded with a sharp black tuxedo for the Mussoorie reception and a classic navy blue achkan for the Delhi reception.

Pictures: 1Plus1 Studio.

“What stood out to us was how effortless their connection felt. The celebration moved at its own pace, and we followed that rhythm, capturing the moments that felt real and unguarded,” shares Manvi Gandotra, Founder of 1plus1 studio, the photographers behind the lens.

Earlier, Sejal had shared photos from her civil ceremony. "shaadi szn begins!!", she shared last week with pictures of her and Bharat in rather subtle outfits. She wore a green silk saree and he chose a blue kurta.