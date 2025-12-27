Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Shahid Kapoor’s iconic Kabir Singh look was created: ‘It had to look dishevelled…’

Shahid Kapoor’s transformation into Kabir Singh left an undeniable mark on pop culture. From the unkempt hair and scruffy beard to the raw, rebellious energy, the look became instantly recognisable and widely imitated. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, in a June 17, 2025, podcast with Hindi Rush, opens up about the process behind crafting Shahid Kapoor’s iconic look. (Also read: Disha Patani celebrates Christmas with Tiger Shroff's family wearing the most dreamy ₹3.5K plunging blue dress. See pics ) Celebrity stylist reveals secrets behind Shahid Kapoor's iconic Kabir Singh transformation. (Instagram)

How Shahid Kapoor’s rugged look in Kabir Singh comes to life

“If you look at Kabir Singh, especially in the climax, Shahid Kapoor looks very clean-shaven, smart and extremely handsome. I mean, Shahid Kapoor looks very handsome. The reason for that is because the director is from the South, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s characters, even when they are troubled, still have a certain attractiveness,” Aalim shared.

Explaining the detailing behind the beard and hair, he added, “He drinks, he has flaws, he does everything, but despite that, when you look at the beard, we made sure it was left natural in certain areas. We didn’t go for too many enhancements just to sharpen the jawline.”

Thought process behind his hairstyle

Talking about Shahid’s hairstyle in the film, Hakim said, “Even the hair was styled in a way that looked slightly square and heroic, but still had enough texture and messiness. It had to look dishevelled, yet sexy. It shouldn’t feel like it was just left unkempt without thought.”



He further emphasised why striking that balance was crucial for the character’s impact. “Achieving that balance is very important because he is the central character. If the audience doesn’t fall in love with him, they won’t stay invested in the film, no matter how good the acting is,” he concluded.