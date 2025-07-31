MS Dhoni debuts 'hot' new hairstyle with highlights at 44, even wife Sakshi Dhoni is impressed: 'Looking so young'

Many celebrities sport highlights, adding depth and dimension to their hairstyles. The latest example is cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka MS Dhoni, widely considered one of the most successful Indian captains across all formats. On July 30, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared pictures and a video of Dhoni's new hairstyle on Instagram, and fans loved how he experimented with highlights and a lighter hair colour. Also read | Virat Kohli sports new hairstyle, ditches quiff for soft waves with side fade: Fans can't wait to copy his look MS Dhoni debuts new hairstyle at 44. Here is how wife Sakshi Dhoni and fans reacted. (Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)

Dhoni's ‘bold’ new hairstyle

Dhoni is acing the salt and pepper look in his own way. Known for his long, textured hair, Dhoni has incorporated highlights to enhance the dimension and movement of his natural hair colour and shorter style.

Take a closer look:

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni... when Captain Cool goes edgy — you know it’s game on! Crafted a sharp, bold, and effortless look for the legend himself. Just like his game — clean, fearless, and always ahead of the curve,” Aalim wrote in his caption as he posted Dhoni's pictures after the haircut and hair colour.

Also sharing a video of Dhoni's new look, in which the cricketer sported ash an blonde highlights, Aalim said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Mr Cool. Serving hot. Mahi just turned up the heat. Effortless, fearless, and iconic — just like the man himself. Warning: This much swag might overheat your screen.”

Reactions on social media

Commenting on Aalim's post, a fan wrote, “King.” Another said, “Freaking handsome!” Even his wife Sakshi Dhoni is a fan of the cricketer's new style, commenting, “Bas bas (stop it now) Aalim (evil eye amulet emoji and monkey hiding its face emoji).” She also commented on the pictures, “Looking so young...” Actor Ronit Roy commented, “He looks so good… like a superstar.” Many fans and celebs left fire emojis on Dhoni's new pictures.