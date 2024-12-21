Menu Explore
Virat Kohli sports new hairstyle, ditches quiff for soft waves with side fade: Fans can't wait to copy his look

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 21, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Virat Kohli's hair transformation is creating buzz; the cricketer opted for a brand new, softer hairstyle. Men, take note!

If anyone can evoke the casual, cool energy through styling, it’s Virat Kohli. Known for his haircut choices, he inspired many to embrace the suave side fade haircut. In a recent video posted by hairstylist Jordan Tabakman, Virat Kohli is seen getting an uber-cool hair makeover. Virat was seen getting a complete hair makeover by Jordan. While the side fade is constant, Virat’s hair transformation exudes a cooler energy. Let’s decode the look.

Virat Kohli sported a new haircut.(Instagram/@jordantabakman)
Virat Kohli sported a new haircut.(Instagram/@jordantabakman)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's edgy new hairstyle will surely transform your look this festive season. Check it out

More about his hairstyle

Virat Kohli’s hairdo featured the evergreen side fade. This hairdo is more subtle as the crown of the hairstyle has soft tousled waves instead of the mullet style. Jordan snipped around his hairline to keep Virat's hair short, yet maintained that soft, natural finish.

This particular side fade haircut had a youthful, boyish vibe. It didn't have a textured quiff, which is generally paired with a side fade. The hairstyle has a ‘less is more' vibe, proving that even a dashing side fade can be styled effortlessly without any upswept, voluminous, quiff.

Virat got his haircut from The Barber Club Port in Melbourne. Carrying his signature beard, this entire transformation was striking but not too much.

How fans reacted

Fans were gushing over his new trendy hairstyle in the comments section of Jordan's post, with many praising Virat as ‘king for a reason’. One person commented, “My next haircut loading…” suggesting how this new look could be the next big trend. Virat Kohli’s hairstyle always fascinated men and inspired their hairdos, so it’s no surprise if this unique hairstyle becomes the talk of the town.

Previous hairstyles

Virat's previous hairstyles were edgy with an upswept quiff, infusing a mature look with the voluminous hairstyle. Both captured a playful and rebellious touch. The current hairstyle is demure and more relaxed than the previous ones.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 7th wedding anniversary: 7 pics featuring their best fashion moments

