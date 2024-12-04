Bob haircut is the new way to wear your tresses short, as donned by celebs

It’s true that a mere haircut can completely change your look and how you feel from the inside. Taking the step to go short might seem daunting, to say the least but these celebrities are all in for it this season. It’s all about embracing the bold and fearless style. From framing and accentuating faces to a versatile hairstyle, bob haircuts come in different iterations like blunt bob, long bob, Italian bob, textured wolf bob, inverted bob, chin-length bob, razor bob and more. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins, Alaya F, Shraddha Kapoor, among others are keeping their tresses short with the bob haircut(Photos: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid's floaty Scandi bob cut is perfect for curly hair(Photo: Instagram)

With a curly hair texture like model Gigi Hadid's, a floaty Scandi bob cut works best. In this cut, the thickness is maintained evenly from root to ends. It is easy to manage and ideal for those who like to avoid hair styling products and prefers air drying their hair.

Alaya F's collarbone bob is a softer version of the sharp bob(Photo: Instagram)

Reluctant to commit to a short bob? For a longer length, emulate actor Alaya F’s funky look in a collarbone bob with less volume and is a softer version of the sharp bob.

Shraddha Kapoor sports a tousled bob with soft curls(Photo: Instagram)

Not a fan of the straight hairstyle with this cut? Actor Shraddha Kapoor gives in to a more tousled bob with soft curls, perfect for the ongoing wedding season and festivities. It also adds volume to your hair and makes an effortless statement.

Hailey Bieber’s layered bob is perfect for wavy hair(Photo: Instagram)

Known for spearheading trends, model Hailey Bieber’s layered bob is perfect for someone who likes to keep it messy and ideal for wavy hair. It is a contemporary twist to the traditional bob cuts. It’s stylish and super versatile.

Sydney Sweeney strikes a balance between a flirty and formal look in an old Hollywood bob(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Sydney Sweeney strikes a balance between a flirty and formal look in an old Hollywood bob with wispy layers and curtain bangs to frame the face. This suits all face types.

Lily Collins opts for a razor bob and keeps it sleek and pin-straight(Photo: Instagram)

For actor Lily Collins, it’s all about a sharp hairdo as she opts for a razor bob and keeps it sleek and pin-straight. This chin-length, flicked in bob fits effortlessly in the clean, chic and minimal aesthetic.

Jessica Biel sports a blunt bob that keeps her hair out of the face (Photo: Instagram)

Keeping it neat and crisp, actor Jessica Biel sports a blunt bob that keeps her hair out of the face and can be easily styled with a middle partition.

STYLING TIPS