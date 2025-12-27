Disha Patani celebrates Christmas with Tiger Shroff's family wearing the most dreamy 3.5K plunging blue dress. See pics

Actor Disha Patani added a touch of glamour to Christmas celebrations as she rang in the festivities with Tiger Shroff’s family. In a series of pictures shared by Krishna Shroff on Instagram on December 25, Disha can be seen having a blast while wearing a stunning plunging maxi dress that is sure to send the fashion police scrambling for notes. Let’s decode her outfit and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s ivory silk saree is stunning, but her Lord Shrinathji pearl necklace steals the show. See pics ) Disha Patani stuns in chic blue maxi dress for Christmas celebrations. (Instagram/@kishushroff)

What Disha wore for Christmas

In the pictures, Disha can be seen posing with the Shroff family against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, soaking in the festive cheer. Breaking away from the usual reds associated with Christmas, the actor opted for a refreshing shade of blue.

Crafted from comfortable polyester fabric, her outfit features a plunging V-neckline with thin straps and a pastel pink bralette peeking through, adding a playful contrast. The orangish print running across the dress brought in a subtle pop of colour, while the flowy silhouette flared out gracefully into a maxi-length hemline. Elevating the look further were the backless detailing and a matching scarf, both of which added an extra oomph.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Disha’s outfit and are tempted to add it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning maxi dress is from the shelves of Zara and comes with a price tag of ₹3,570.

In terms of accessories, she kept things minimal, styling her look with just a dainty pendant necklace and transparent heels. Her makeup was subtle yet fresh, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick.

She left her luscious tresses loose in soft curls, beautifully cascading down her shoulders and perfectly rounding off her chic festive look.