Disha Patani looks like she stepped straight out of a Barbie box in stunning corset mini dress and sneakers. Watch

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kanguva. Recently, she was spotted in the city, promoting the film. The 32-year-old actor is known for her bold and daring fashion sense, and she always ensures all eyes are on her whenever she steps out. Her latest look was no exception, as she oozes oomph in a chic mini dress paired with trendy sneakers, looking absolutely like a real-life doll. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Disha Patani elevates airport style with chic bralette top and denim capris, perfecting the art of summer fashion: Watch ) Disha Patani stuns in chic mini dress and white sneakers.(Instagram)

Decoding Disha's stunning look

Disha's look perfectly embraces the Balletcore aesthetic as she opted for a stunning ivory mini dress. The dress features a straight neckline and a corset bodice adorned with delicate floral sequin embroidery in soft pastel shades, adding a dreamy touch. The body-hugging fit gave her a sculpted silhouette, while the printed balloon hemline added a trendy, playful vibe, making her outfit a total showstopper.

In terms of accessories, Disha kept it minimal to let her outfit do the talking. She styled her look with just a sleek diamond chain necklace, adding a touch of elegance. Instead of high heels, she went for trendy white sneakers, nailing that perfect balance of chic and comfy. Her choice proves that pairing a dress with sneakers is the ultimate fashion combo we all need in our wardrobes. With soft, dewy makeup and her long, luscious tresses styled in loose curls, left open in a side partition and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Disha looked straight out of a fairytale.

How fans reacted

Disha's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from her followers who couldn't stop gushing over her stunning look. One fan wrote, "Such a doll," while another commented, "She is making our day bright." A third user chimed in, saying, "She is a real-life Barbie," and many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis.