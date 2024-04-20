Disha Patani elevates airport style with chic bralette top and denim capris, perfecting the art of summer fashion: Watch

Disha Patani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning in a stylish crop top and denim capri outfit that oozed summer vibes. Disha is known for her hot and sizzling looks and whether she wears a mini dress or a sartorial saree, she can turn any outfit into a glam affair. As the summer season continues, Disha's easy breezy outfit serves as the perfect fashion inspiration. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible sense of style and undeniable beauty. Her latest airport look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Let's decode her chic look and get some style inspiration. (Also read: Disha Patani's poolside pics in blue bikini and floral sarong sets the temperatures soaring, Mouni Roy hearts it ) Stepping into the airport, Disha Patani effortlessly redefines summer fashion with her latest ensemble.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Disha Patani Turns Heads at the Airport in Effortlessly Chic Outfit

Her pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her looks. Disha's airport look is all about effortless style and comfort, making it perfect for the summer. Her top comes in a captivating yellow-lemon colour and features a scoop neck, sleeveless pattern, sheer fabric at the neck and a cropped hem that shows off her perfectly toned body. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

She teamed it her stylish top with denim capris that come in a light blue shade and have a flared fit. Her outfit perfectly accentuates her curves and makes her whole look well put together. With the perfect blend of style and sass, her outfit is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and styled her look with a blue Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, a black bracelet adorning her wrist, and a pair of quirky white sneakers with yellow laces radiating chic.

Her no-makeup makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious long tresses into soft curls and left them open in the middle partition to let them beautifully cascade down the shoulders and complement her stylish look perfectly.

On the work front

Disha Patani recently starred in the action-packed film Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle and Kalki 2898 AD, where she is expected to captivate audiences once again. Additionally, her foray into Tamil cinema with Kanguva will showcase her versatility as an actress.