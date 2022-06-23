Turmeric beauty tips: Skin benefits, anti-inflammatory qualities, home remedies

Turmeric has a very long history of medicinal use dating back to 4000 years and in ancient scriptures, turmeric is considered to be useful for making skin fair, cures various diseases, decreasing fever and kills worms. The bioactive compound, curcumin, in turmeric is a powerful antioxidant.

Skin benefits and anti-inflammatory qualities:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic Surgeon and anti-aging, beauty and wellness expert, revealed, “Skin benefits from turmeric are many as it helps to get even skin tone, improves skin texture, decreases sunspots, has photoprotective properties and decreases skin collagen breakdown. Anti-inflammatory qualities of turmeric help to calm skin antibacterial properties helps to contain bacterial infections but in few cases direct turmeric application can cause allergic reaction so it’s advisable to do a test patch on forearm before you use it directly on face.”

Home remedies:

1. To fade off dark spots and remove sun tan -

Mix a pinch of turmeric with one tablespoon milk and 1 teaspoon rice flour. Apply like a pack leave on for 10-15 minutes. Wash off in circular motion with cold water.

2. Turmeric has anti-aging benefits due to its antioxidants action -

a) Mix a pinch of turmeric with one teaspoon crushed egg shells powder (wash used egg shells brought to fine powder in a mixer grinder) and one tablespoon honey. Add a few drops of rosehip oil. Apply as paste. Wash off after 10-15 minutes with cold water. You will feel your skin soft, smooth, firm and glowing.

b) Mix a pinch of turmeric with sour hung curd, add a few drops of lemon oil and apply as a paste, leave on for 10-15 minutes and wash off using cold water.

3. For acne prone skin -

Mix a pinch of turmeric with one teaspoon neem powder and one teaspoon Multani Mitti. Add a few drops of tea tree oil mix using rose water and apply as a face pack. Wash off with cold water, pat dry. You will fall in love with glowing smooth skin with these golden turmeric packs which are so quick to make using simple kitchen ingredients.

4. For dry flaky dandruff troubles in this weather -

Arrange a clean spray bottle, add water and mix one teaspoon pink Himalayan salt and few pinches of turmeric. Spray this salt turmeric water 30 minutes before shampoo. See your hair shiny and no dandruff flakes to trouble you .

5. Have turmeric oil and golden turmeric latte to reap the benefits of this wonderful kitchen ingredient.