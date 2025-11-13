California doctor warns you should never make your bed right after waking up: 'Your health depends on it'

Dust mites are having a party in your bed, and making it immediately is like sending them an invite – according to Dr Myroslav Figura, leaving your bed unmade for a bit lets the moisture dry up, reducing these unwanted guests. Dr Figura, an anesthesiologist affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Centre in Santa Monica, explained how leaving the bed unmade for a period can be beneficial for your health. Also read | How often should you change your bedsheet? An expert answers Don't make your bed first thing in the morning: According to Dr Myroslav Figura, leaving it unmade for a bit can help reduce dust mites, which thrive on moisture from sweat and can trigger allergies and asthma. (Freepik)

Time to start a new morning routine

In a May 21 Instagram video on his page, Dr Figura said that his counterintuitive advice is based on the idea that human mattresses contain millions of dust mites, which can trigger allergies and asthma due to the allergens they produce. Dust mites thrive on the moisture generated from human sweat during sleep, and making the bed traps this moisture, creating an ideal environment for them to proliferate, Dr Figura said. By contrast, leaving the bed unmade allows the moisture to dry up, significantly reducing the population of dust mites, he said. He wrote in his caption: “It's not lazy, it's sanitary!”

Skip making your bed

Dr Figura said, “Stop. Do not make your bed in the morning. Your health depends on it. You see, whether you have a partner or not, you are never sleeping alone. These are dust mites, and there are over 10 million of them on an average mattress. If you have a 2-year-old pillow, 10 percent of its weight is dust mites, and they're poop. And dust mites are not just gross. They produce allergens that can trigger asthma and cause you to feel all stuffed up.”

Making your bed right away is like throwing a party for dust mites. (Made using Gemini AI)

Wash your sheets regularly

He further explained: “Here's the thing. When you sleep, you sweat. And these guys feed on that moisture. So, when you make your bed, you're trapping all of that moisture in. And the dust mites, they're having a party. They're procreating and growing. Leaving your bed unmade for an hour or two allows that moisture to dry up and drastically reduces the number of dust mites that can survive in there. And this is according to science.”

Dr Figura also recommended washing bedsheets and pillowcases at least every two weeks, preferably every week, for optimal cleanliness, saying: “Additionally, wash your bed sheets and pillowcases at least every two weeks, preferably every week.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.