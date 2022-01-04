How often should you change your bedsheet? An expert answers

Are you one of those who change their bedsheets once or twice a week or among the ones who are fine sleeping on the same bedding for over a month? If you fall in the latter category, you may not have realised how not changing your bedsheets enough could be lowering your immunity and making you more susceptible to seasonal illnesses, respiratory diseases, STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) and even insomnia.

While many of you may think that washing bedsheets every 3-4 weeks is enough, experts say it’s definitely not and could cause a number of health problems from acne, allergies, eczema, asthma, cold and flu to reduced sleep quality.

Our sheets can accumulate a number of things that we cannot really see like dead cells, dust, oil and other such things which could make you sick over a period of time.

Tim Gray, health optimising biohacker, psychology specialist, entrepreneur and global speaker in his latest Instagram post says that as per studies, bacteria linked to pneumonia and gonorrhoea starts growing in your bed within 7 days and this is the reason people should change their bedsheets more frequently.⁣⁣

Here's what happens when you change your bedsheet only once a month, as per Gray.

"A survey revealed that 1 in 4 of us wait as long as a month to wash our bedding so, The University of Seville’s Department of Biology looked a 4 week-old bedsheets under a microscope⁣⁣. Samples were tested and the findings revealed an alarming list⁣. Among them were Bacteroides, which has been linked to pneumonia, gonorrhea & appendicitis⁣⁣. They also found fusobacteriales, known to cause throat infections leading to Lemierre’s syndrome and neisseriaceae, which can cause gonorrhoea⁣⁣. The sources of the microbial ecology of the pillowcase and sheets came from skin, oral cavity and stool," wrote ⁣ the expert

So how often should one wash their sheets?

One should be washing their sheets ideally every week and if not at least once every two weeks, because our body sheds up to 40,000 dead cells every day which harbours loads of bad bacteria which can affect our health, immunity and sleep, as per Gray.

Want to stay healthy and sleep better? You know the answer already.

