New Year 2022: Rujuta Diwekar recommends 'ghar ka khana' to boost immunity

The simplest things in life are becoming elusive for most but embracing them can fix many of our health woes. Eating ghar ka khana or homemade food, staying away from a high-pressure environment, sleeping for 8 hours and enjoying a screen-free time could be the ultimate immunity boosters for us and help reduce the daily stress that could affect our overall health.

As the new Covid strain Omicron is spreading fast across the country, there is a need to keep your natural immunity high and in order to do that one is advised to make small lifestyle changes.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who is known for sharing valuable health tips and fitness mantras regularly on her social media for the benefit of her followers recently took to her Instagram handle for sharing immunity boosters for a healthy and happy 2022 in her inimitable style.

'Ghar ka khana' features on the top of her list of immunity boosters and we can't agree more. Winters are the best time to indulge in seasonal delicacies like gajar ka halwa and makki ki roti-sarso ka saag. A season of green leafy veggies, soups, carrots, and halwa, winter season is the opportunity to gorge on many a winter delicacy.

Diwekar had earlier recommended her followers to eat winter delights like sugarcane, ber, tamarind, amla and til gul to keep their immunity high and digestive system strong.

The nutritionist also suggests keeping away from screens and lead a more active lifestyle for better immunity in 2022

These are the three immunity boosters for a healthy and happy 2022 as per Rujuta Diwekar:

- Ghar ka khana (homemade food)

- Drama na karna (Invite less drama)

- Phone baju mein rakhna (Keep your phone aside

We can't agree more.