Rujuta Diwekar on the magic of sweet potato, recommends it to people with diabetes, PCOD

Winter season is full of seasonal delights from spinach, beetroot to amla and mustard greens. It is also the season of sweet potato also popularly known as shakarkandi in India. Their origin dating back to 750 B.C, sweet potatoes have hundreds of varieties and their flesh too come in myriad hues from white, cream, pink to bright orange.

A supremely rich source of Vitamin A, sweet potatoes can give the perfect boost to your immune system and keep your eyes healthy. Rich in carotenoids, sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of antioxidants that help protect us against several diseases and our cells from daily damage.

It's the perfect food for people with diabetes too as they help to control blood sugar level. Boiled sweet potatoes are ideal for diabetics as they have low GI as compared to roasted or deep-fried version which has a high GI. Those who are looking for weight loss foods can have sweet potatoes as purple sweet potatoes can help lower inflammation in the body and keep fat cells from growing. Sweet potatoes are also known to reduce your risk of cancer and heart disease.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about the many benefits of sweet potato in her recent post from tackling diseases to keeping digestive issues at bay.

"Ratala, ratalu, shakarkandi, sweet potato is here but where are you?" she writes in her Instagram post.

Listing the many benefits of shakarkandi or sweet potato, she says that the fibrous vegetable is safe for everyone to eat from the ones who are battling obesity to those who are suffering from diseases like PCOD and diabetes.

People who are looking for a healthy snack can rely on the goodness of sweet potato as a perfect energy booster. According to Diwekar, it also helps with "quick recovery from training."

Shakarkandi not only keeps your skin healthy but also digestive issues at bay. If you have overindulged this holiday season, count on this 'sweet' remedy.

"The Vit A will fight all infections, the anthocynins will keep your skin supple, the minerals and Vit B profile will keep the bloating, acidity and constipation away," says the nutritionist.

"Basically, if you have drunk too much, slept too little and partied too hard, this is what you should be eating," she added.

The nutritionist also shared pic of Ratalyacha Kees, a Marathi preparation made out of sweet potato, ghee, currypatta, green chilli, jada namak and peanut powder.