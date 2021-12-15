Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 tips on staying healthy while rocking this party season

The age of Covid-19 has seen a decisive shift in food conversations across the world, from fads to now eating local, seasonal and traditional but often homemade food, a thought backed celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. The months of lockdown and coronavirus scare cautioned people into prioritising their health like never before which led to meals based on higher fibre starchy carbohydrates, cutting down on saturated fat and sugar and including workouts in daily routine.

However, with lockdown lifting and party mode accelerated ahead of the holiday season, health experts warn against overindulging in favourite foods that could dismiss monitoring of a dietary pattern or throw healthy eating habits out of the window completely. The holiday season is at our doorstep and while diet plans have gone for a toss, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sorts our Christmas and New Year fitness woes by revealing 5 tips in her audiobook 'Eating in the Age of Dieting', on how to rock this party season but still come out on the other side, feeling and looking spectacular.

Here are Rujuta's 5 tips on how to rock this party season (Christmas and New Years):

1. Dal, rice, roti with paneer sabzi before leaving for the party - It is essential to have a full stomach before a night of drinking. The nutritionist states, "A well-fed stomach comes with a brighter face and a happier state of mind. Basically, be ready to drink and dance the moment you arrive."

2. Hydration - Rujuta's mantra to survive a night out like this is staying hydrated. "Drink water between your drinks and eat peanuts, paneer, olives, cheese, small stuff with good fats, stay well hydrated and don't let the alcohol hit you of your beauty or brains."

3. Eat before calling it a wrap - For the night coming to an end, Rujuta recommends, "Eat something before you sleep. This is important. It could be khichdi, biriyani or just bread and butter but eat."

4. Cleanse your system the next day - Tackling the following day is just as important as the night before. The nutritionist emphasizes, "Wake up to a glass of water and eat some soaked raisins and one teaspoon of gulkhand. Nothing prevents headaches or hangovers like this does. It also helps you cleanse your system."

5. Follow cleansing with an afternoon snack - “Eat a wholesome snack before noon. Essentially take your pick but eat something” to ease your next day, says Rujuta.

