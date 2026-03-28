Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares breakthrough blood test that can help detect Alzheimer's risk early

However, there has been a breakthrough in dementia research that enables early detection and intervention. In an Instagram post shared on March 27, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with over 25 years of experience, highlighted that a breakthrough blood test has been developed to identify individuals at risk for dementia by measuring a specific protein called p-tau 217.

Dementia is a syndrome that can be caused by a number of diseases which destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) , every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia, making it a dangerous disease.

According to the heart surgeon, the blood test detects abnormal protein fragments that enter the bloodstream as brain cells begin to malfunction and tangle. He stressed that while a positive result is not a definitive dementia diagnosis, the procedure is 90 percent accurate and provides a vital window for early intervention before severe memory loss occurs.

He noted that the p-tau 217 test represents a significant advancement because traditional detection often occurs only after permanent brain damage has already occurred. By providing an accessible way to monitor neurological health, this diagnostic tool empowers patients to address cognitive decline much sooner than previously possible.

“There's a new blood test out that can actually assess your risk of dementia. And I found this really interesting. You know, most of us worry about heart disease, cancer, and dementia. But early detection of dementia has always been a challenge. Most patients aren't diagnosed until they have memory loss and brain damage,” the heart surgeon noted.

How does the blood test work According to Dr Jeremy, “This new blood test detects P-Tau 217, which sounds really complicated, but it's not. The P-Tau 217 protein helps neurons actually function properly.”

“As it becomes abnormal, the neurons begin to clump together and get entangled, and a small portion of that P-Tau 217 is spilt into the blood and can be detected with a simple test. And it's about 90% accurate,” he further explained.

While this test is beneficial, the heart surgeon stressed, “Now, understand that having a positive test doesn't mean you're going to get dementia. It just gives you an opportunity for early detection and potential intervention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.