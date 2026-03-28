Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares breakthrough blood test that can help detect Alzheimer's risk early
Dr Jeremy shares that a breakthrough blood test measuring p-tau 217 protein offers a 90% accuracy for early dementia detection, enabling timely intervention.
Dementia is a syndrome that can be caused by a number of diseases which destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia, making it a dangerous disease.
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However, there has been a breakthrough in dementia research that enables early detection and intervention. In an Instagram post shared on March 27, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with over 25 years of experience, highlighted that a breakthrough blood test has been developed to identify individuals at risk for dementia by measuring a specific protein called p-tau 217.
A breakthrough in early dementia detection
According to the heart surgeon, the blood test detects abnormal protein fragments that enter the bloodstream as brain cells begin to malfunction and tangle. He stressed that while a positive result is not a definitive dementia diagnosis, the procedure is 90 percent accurate and provides a vital window for early intervention before severe memory loss occurs.
He noted that the p-tau 217 test represents a significant advancement because traditional detection often occurs only after permanent brain damage has already occurred. By providing an accessible way to monitor neurological health, this diagnostic tool empowers patients to address cognitive decline much sooner than previously possible.
“There's a new blood test out that can actually assess your risk of dementia. And I found this really interesting. You know, most of us worry about heart disease, cancer, and dementia. But early detection of dementia has always been a challenge. Most patients aren't diagnosed until they have memory loss and brain damage,” the heart surgeon noted.
How does the blood test work
According to Dr Jeremy, “This new blood test detects P-Tau 217, which sounds really complicated, but it's not. The P-Tau 217 protein helps neurons actually function properly.”
“As it becomes abnormal, the neurons begin to clump together and get entangled, and a small portion of that P-Tau 217 is spilt into the blood and can be detected with a simple test. And it's about 90% accurate,” he further explained.
While this test is beneficial, the heart surgeon stressed, “Now, understand that having a positive test doesn't mean you're going to get dementia. It just gives you an opportunity for early detection and potential intervention.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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