90% pregnant moms lack choline in diet affecting baby’s brain: French biochemist suggests ways to meet daily needs

On March 18, Jessie highlighted in an Instagram Reel that 90 percent of moms are deficient in choline during pregnancy, and that it directly impacts your baby’s brain development .

However, according to Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist and NYT bestselling author who goes by Glucose Goddess on social media, many mothers don't get the essential nutrients they need. In fact, 90 percent of moms are choline-deficient, which is essential for a baby's brain development.

Eating whole foods and exercising regularly are important for maintaining overall wellbeing. During pregnancy , it becomes even more important for mothers to do the same, as their bodies also serve as hosts for the growing baby to receive essential nutrients.

According to Jessie, an overwhelming majority of expecting mothers do not consume the essential nutrients required for healthy fetal growth, specifically lacking in choline. She stressed that maintaining adequate levels of this compound is vital because a deficiency can lead to severe neurological defects or even the loss of a pregnancy.

She further noted that research indicates that insufficient intake hinders the formation of neurons and halts proper brain maturation in the womb. To combat these risks, health experts suggest a daily goal of at least 450 milligrams of the nutrient.

“90 percent of pregnant moms are eating a diet that doesn't contain enough choline. They don't even reach the bare minimum that is recommended, meaning 450 milligrams a day,” Jessie pointed out in the clip.

She added, “When you look at the data, if you have very low choline levels during pregnancy, then your baby's at a higher risk for actual brain defects that could end in miscarriage. And in animal studies, when you remove choline from the mom's diet entirely, brain development stops early, and fewer neurons are formed. The first thing we want to do during pregnancy is to make sure we have that choline.”

How to deal with choline deficiency in mothers One practical solution, as suggested by Jessie, for meeting daily choline targets in new moms is to eat 4 eggs daily, as they are a dense source of the fuel necessary for a baby's cognitive development. Consuming enough of this building block ensures that a child's brain reaches its full potential before birth.

"The easiest way to deal with choline deficiency is to eat four eggs a day, because each egg contains 125 milligrams of choline. So if you have four eggs every day, you've got plenty of choline, enough for your baby's brain to develop more optimally," she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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