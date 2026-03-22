Glucose expert explains how high sugar intake during pregnancy affects the baby's brain development
What you eat during pregnancy not only affects you but also your baby. Jessie explains how it can predispose the baby's brain to mental health issues in future.
Pregnancy is often spoken about in terms of physical growth, but it is just as much about building the foundation of a child’s brain. What you eat during this time doesn’t only nourish your own body – it actively shapes your baby’s development in ways that can last a lifetime. You’re not simply growing another body; you’re growing a brain, one that is highly sensitive to your nutritional environment. Your diet during pregnancy can leave a lasting imprint on your child’s future wellbeing.
Also Read | French biochemist debunks 3 myths about pregnancy nutrition: ‘Impact on your baby's DNA programming for life…’
Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, New York Times bestselling author, and health advocate widely known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, is breaking down the link between high sugar intake during pregnancy and the risk of psychiatric disorders in children.
In the March 17 episode of Sarah Grynberg’s Life of Greatness podcast, she breaks down how elevated glucose levels can trigger inflammation – and how this inflammatory response may influence a baby’s brain development from the earliest stages.
Pregnancy nutrition affects the baby’s brain
According to Jessie, what you eat during pregnancy doesn’t just influence your baby’s physical development – it also plays a crucial role in shaping the brain, potentially affecting the child’s susceptibility to certain psychiatric conditions later in life. She explains that as the brain develops in the womb, it forms not only neurons but also specialised immune cells known as microglia, which help regulate brain health and development from the very beginning.
The glucose expert notes, “Brain formation happens during pregnancy, and the food environment of the mother during this time is shaping the baby's brain. Scientists have noted that brain formation involves neurons and cells called microglia, which resemble starfish and act as immune system cells to detect problems. These microglia patrol and clean up the baby's brain as it forms.”
Effects of excess sugar intake during pregnancy
Jessie highlights that excessive sugar intake during pregnancy may predispose a child to a higher risk of mental health conditions, as well as metabolic issues such as diabetes and obesity later in life. She explains that high sugar consumption can trigger inflammation in the body, and elevated inflammation levels can cause microglia to become overactive. When this happens, these immune cells may begin to eliminate neurons unnecessarily, potentially disrupting normal brain development.
The biochemist emphasises, “If a mother consumes more sugar during pregnancy, it can lead to the child developing mental health disorders, diabetes, and obesity as an adult. Furthermore, high inflammation levels in a mother during pregnancy can cause these microglia to become overactive, leading them to destroy neurons that should remain intact.”
Gestational diabetes and psychiatric disorders
Jessie emphasises that elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy can drive inflammation in both the mother and the developing baby. This is why gestational diabetes has been linked to a higher risk of certain psychiatric conditions. She notes that this inflammatory environment, coupled with overactive microglia, may make the baby’s developing brain more vulnerable – potentially increasing the likelihood of conditions such as autism, depression, or anxiety later in life.
She explains, “High blood sugar levels during pregnancy result in higher inflammation in both the mother's body and the baby in the womb. Scientists believe this is the leading cause of why gestational diabetes is linked to a higher risk of psychiatric disorders. This high inflammation and the resulting overactive microglia can predispose a baby's brain to be more vulnerable to conditions such as autism, depression, and anxiety.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.