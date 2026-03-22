Glucose expert explains how high sugar intake during pregnancy affects the baby's brain development

In the March 17 episode of Sarah Grynberg’s Life of Greatness podcast, she breaks down how elevated glucose levels can trigger inflammation – and how this inflammatory response may influence a baby’s brain development from the earliest stages.

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, New York Times bestselling author, and health advocate widely known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, is breaking down the link between high sugar intake during pregnancy and the risk of psychiatric disorders in children.

Pregnancy is often spoken about in terms of physical growth, but it is just as much about building the foundation of a child’s brain. What you eat during this time doesn’t only nourish your own body – it actively shapes your baby’s development in ways that can last a lifetime. You’re not simply growing another body; you’re growing a brain, one that is highly sensitive to your nutritional environment. Your diet during pregnancy can leave a lasting imprint on your child’s future wellbeing.

Pregnancy nutrition affects the baby’s brain According to Jessie, what you eat during pregnancy doesn’t just influence your baby’s physical development – it also plays a crucial role in shaping the brain, potentially affecting the child’s susceptibility to certain psychiatric conditions later in life. She explains that as the brain develops in the womb, it forms not only neurons but also specialised immune cells known as microglia, which help regulate brain health and development from the very beginning.

The glucose expert notes, “Brain formation happens during pregnancy, and the food environment of the mother during this time is shaping the baby's brain. Scientists have noted that brain formation involves neurons and cells called microglia, which resemble starfish and act as immune system cells to detect problems. These microglia patrol and clean up the baby's brain as it forms.”

Effects of excess sugar intake during pregnancy Jessie highlights that excessive sugar intake during pregnancy may predispose a child to a higher risk of mental health conditions, as well as metabolic issues such as diabetes and obesity later in life. She explains that high sugar consumption can trigger inflammation in the body, and elevated inflammation levels can cause microglia to become overactive. When this happens, these immune cells may begin to eliminate neurons unnecessarily, potentially disrupting normal brain development.

The biochemist emphasises, “If a mother consumes more sugar during pregnancy, it can lead to the child developing mental health disorders, diabetes, and obesity as an adult. Furthermore, high inflammation levels in a mother during pregnancy can cause these microglia to become overactive, leading them to destroy neurons that should remain intact.”

Gestational diabetes and psychiatric disorders Jessie emphasises that elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy can drive inflammation in both the mother and the developing baby. This is why gestational diabetes has been linked to a higher risk of certain psychiatric conditions. She notes that this inflammatory environment, coupled with overactive microglia, may make the baby’s developing brain more vulnerable – potentially increasing the likelihood of conditions such as autism, depression, or anxiety later in life.

She explains, “High blood sugar levels during pregnancy result in higher inflammation in both the mother's body and the baby in the womb. Scientists believe this is the leading cause of why gestational diabetes is linked to a higher risk of psychiatric disorders. This high inflammation and the resulting overactive microglia can predispose a baby's brain to be more vulnerable to conditions such as autism, depression, and anxiety.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.