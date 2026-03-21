Raipur cancer surgeon with 25 years of experience shares right diet to fight inflammation: Herbal tea is not the answer

Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Sharma stated that the medicine for chronic inflammation is not in detox teas or supplements . It is present in our kitchens. He elaborated on how to eat well to keep inflammation in check, stressing that preventing chronic inflammation is within our control.

The internet is filled with supposed remedies for chronic inflammation, from supplements to herbal teas. However, according to Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon with over 25 years of experience, those are not the real deal.

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Inflammation is the response of the body’s immune system to injury or infection. When the response lasts for a prolonged period, it can start harming the body itself. This is known as chronic inflammation and can cause damage to healthy tissues, organs, and DNA.

The right diet to fight inflammation According to Dr Sharma, one should focus on following a healthy diet and lifestyle to fight inflammation. When it comes to the right diet, he shared a simple rule to follow while planning regular meals.

The majority of our diet, about 90 percent, should comprise home-cooked natural food, shared the oncologist. Out of the remaining 10 percent, five percent can be snacks, and the remaining five is for indulging on special occasions such as birthdays or festivals.

Keeping snacks and occasional indulgences aside, it is important to focus on the 90 percent, which is the regular diet. Within this, 20 percent should be whole grains, 50 to 55 percent should be natural fibres and vegetables, and 20 to 25 percent should be protein.

Turmeric, methi, ginger, garlic and onion are common ingredients in Indian cuisines, all of which possess anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce natural inflammation of the body.

Focus on fibre Dietary fibre is the greatest shield for the gut, noted Dr Sharma, and the lack of fibre is a strong trigger for inflammation. However, the typical Indian diet fortunately does not lack in fibre by a lot, and therefore it is not a major concern.

However, one should still minimise processed outside food, since both Indian and Western fast foods lack dietary fibre, cautioned Dr Sharma.

Another thing that the oncologist warned about is reheating and reusing cooking oil. The practice of reheating and reusing oil is a strong trigger for inflammation. In order to avoid the practice as well as not waste cooking oil, Dr Sharma suggested reducing deep frying in the first place.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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