Raipur cancer surgeon with 25 years of experience shares right diet to fight inflammation: Herbal tea is not the answer
While many herbal teas and supplements claim to reduce chronic inflammation, the true solution to the condition is fixing the regular diet, notes Dr Sharma.
Inflammation is the response of the body’s immune system to injury or infection. When the response lasts for a prolonged period, it can start harming the body itself. This is known as chronic inflammation and can cause damage to healthy tissues, organs, and DNA.
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The internet is filled with supposed remedies for chronic inflammation, from supplements to herbal teas. However, according to Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon with over 25 years of experience, those are not the real deal.
Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Sharma stated that the medicine for chronic inflammation is not in detox teas or supplements. It is present in our kitchens. He elaborated on how to eat well to keep inflammation in check, stressing that preventing chronic inflammation is within our control.
The right diet to fight inflammation
According to Dr Sharma, one should focus on following a healthy diet and lifestyle to fight inflammation. When it comes to the right diet, he shared a simple rule to follow while planning regular meals.
The majority of our diet, about 90 percent, should comprise home-cooked natural food, shared the oncologist. Out of the remaining 10 percent, five percent can be snacks, and the remaining five is for indulging on special occasions such as birthdays or festivals.
Keeping snacks and occasional indulgences aside, it is important to focus on the 90 percent, which is the regular diet. Within this, 20 percent should be whole grains, 50 to 55 percent should be natural fibres and vegetables, and 20 to 25 percent should be protein.
Turmeric, methi, ginger, garlic and onion are common ingredients in Indian cuisines, all of which possess anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce natural inflammation of the body.
Focus on fibre
Dietary fibre is the greatest shield for the gut, noted Dr Sharma, and the lack of fibre is a strong trigger for inflammation. However, the typical Indian diet fortunately does not lack in fibre by a lot, and therefore it is not a major concern.
However, one should still minimise processed outside food, since both Indian and Western fast foods lack dietary fibre, cautioned Dr Sharma.
Another thing that the oncologist warned about is reheating and reusing cooking oil. The practice of reheating and reusing oil is a strong trigger for inflammation. In order to avoid the practice as well as not waste cooking oil, Dr Sharma suggested reducing deep frying in the first place.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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