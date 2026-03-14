Raipur cancer surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to test for inflammation at home for just ₹50
Chronic inflammation is a common condition that has many clinical tests available. However, the simplest one can be performed at home, explains Dr Sharma.
Appearances can often be deceiving - the statement holds true even when it is applied to our health. Often, people who appear to be completely healthy from the outside fall seriously ill. The reason for the ailment is likely to be inflammation, according to Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon with over 25 years of experience.
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Taking to Instagram on March 14, Dr Sharma shared an inexpensive way to test inflammation at home, and also highlighted the groups of people who face a greater risk of the medical condition.
How can inflammation be tested at home?
Dr Sharma observed that there are multiple tests for inflammation profile in the market that can cost thousands of rupees. However, there is one inexpensive way to check inflammation at home. All that is needed is a measuring tape that is likely to cost ₹50.
Taking the measuring tape, one needs to measure the circumference of their waist above the navel. It should ideally be less than 90cm for men, and less than 80cm for women, noted Dr Sharma.
For greater accuracy of the test, one also needs to measure their height and divide it by the circumference of their waist. The height-to-waist ratio being greater than two signifies that the person is healthy.
Who are at greater risk of chronic inflammation?
According to Dr Sharma, people who are heavier face a greater risk of chronic inflammation. However, there is a group that falls under the category of ‘thin outside, fat inside’ (TOFI). They are the people who have thin limbs but a bulging stomach.
“Belly fat that is stored around the organs presents one of the greatest risks of inflammation, as it continuously produces inflammatory markers,” noted the oncologist, as he listed the following groups to be at high risk of inflammation.
- People who regularly use tobacco
- People who are dependent on alcohol
- People whose diet heavily includes processed foods
- People whose diets have more than 70 percent of starch and sugar (carbs)
- People who suffer from gum infection
- People who snore (suffer from sleep apnea)
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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