Raipur cancer surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to test for inflammation at home for just ₹50

Taking to Instagram on March 14, Dr Sharma shared an inexpensive way to test inflammation at home, and also highlighted the groups of people who face a greater risk of the medical condition.

Appearances can often be deceiving - the statement holds true even when it is applied to our health. Often, people who appear to be completely healthy from the outside fall seriously ill. The reason for the ailment is likely to be inflammation , according to Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon with over 25 years of experience.

How can inflammation be tested at home? Dr Sharma observed that there are multiple tests for inflammation profile in the market that can cost thousands of rupees. However, there is one inexpensive way to check inflammation at home. All that is needed is a measuring tape that is likely to cost ₹50.

Taking the measuring tape, one needs to measure the circumference of their waist above the navel. It should ideally be less than 90cm for men, and less than 80cm for women, noted Dr Sharma.

For greater accuracy of the test, one also needs to measure their height and divide it by the circumference of their waist. The height-to-waist ratio being greater than two signifies that the person is healthy.

Who are at greater risk of chronic inflammation? According to Dr Sharma, people who are heavier face a greater risk of chronic inflammation. However, there is a group that falls under the category of ‘thin outside, fat inside’ (TOFI). They are the people who have thin limbs but a bulging stomach.

“Belly fat that is stored around the organs presents one of the greatest risks of inflammation, as it continuously produces inflammatory markers,” noted the oncologist, as he listed the following groups to be at high risk of inflammation.

People who regularly use tobacco

People who are dependent on alcohol

People whose diet heavily includes processed foods

People whose diets have more than 70 percent of starch and sugar (carbs)

People who suffer from gum infection

People who snore (suffer from sleep apnea) Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.