Chennai surgeon explains what a hernia is and why it should not be ignored: ‘A surgical condition…’

To educate about the condition, Dr Preethi Mrinalini, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai, took to Instagram on March 12 and shared her take on the subject.

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While many are aware of hernia being a medical condition because of its frequent mention in films and television, not many can explain what it actually entails.

What is a hernia? “A hernia happens when an internal tissue pushes through a weak spot in the abdominal wall, leading to a visible swelling in the abdomen or groin,” Dr Mrinalini explained in the caption of her post.

While it might be painless in the initial days, the situation soon changes, and it can cause a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort. Ignoring a hernia in the early days leads to further complications, with noticeable symptoms including:

Pain and discomfort

Increased swelling

Difficulty during physical activity What causes a hernia? There are multiple causes that can trigger a hernia or worsen the condition. One of the most common conditions, according to Dr Mrinalini, is hitting the gym and starting to lift very heavy weights without being properly conditioned.

However, it is not just heavy lifting or intense resistance training that can act as a trigger. Chronic coughing or any sudden strain in the abdomen can also have a similar impact.

Treatment for hernia Dr Mrinalini stressed that a hernia is not a condition that can be reversed with the help of medication or lifestyle habits such as diet and exercise. The only cure for the issue is getting surgery.

Therefore, early evaluation plays a great role in making the treatment simpler. Waiting for the condition to get worse instead of seeking timely medical advice is sure to cause complications, noted the surgeon.

“If you notice any unusual swelling in the abdomen or groin, don’t ignore it. Consult early and get it evaluated,” she shared as parting advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.