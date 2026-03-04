Vascular surgeon explains why you should not ignore leg swelling, reveals this serious cause: ‘Related to flow of…’
Are your legs swollen? Don’t make the mistake of ignoring it, as it could indicate towards disrupted foundational biological function.
Is your leg swollen, aching or numb? Occasionally, people may dismiss it, assuming it is due to walking all day or wearing ill-fitting shoes. However, any issue with your legs, from pain and numbness to swelling, could indicate something more serious is going on. It is best not to ignore these symptoms.
HT Lifestyle connected with Prof (Dr) Digvijay Sharma, associate director, vascular surgery and interventions, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, to get a complete picture of what leg discomfort could mean and why it should be regarded as a priority health concern.
He revealed the concern that may be quietly brewing beneath leg discomfort, “Recurring signs such as persistent leg pain, numbness, and swelling might be a manifestation of a challenge related to the flow of blood in the legs.” Blood circulation, one of the body's foundational processes, ensures that oxygen and vital nutrients reach muscles and tissues. This is getting affected, meaning it is a serious issue.
Many people ignore, as the doctor noted, the pain usually goes away quickly, many people brush it off and avoid seeing a medical expert. The same goes for numbness. Even if the leg discomfort sensations appear to be temporary, they could still be a sign of poor blood circulation and should not be ignored.
Understanding the causes behind leg swelling
He elaborated this, “The primary function of the veins is to ensure that they return to the heart. This is under conditions of gravity. When they fail in their function, blood is retained in the lower limbs.”
Now, as a result, swelling occurs, and it slightly gets better after some time. But swelling for a long time may mean the normal venous flow is not occurring.
Consequences
What happens if you leave this unaddressed and do not seek medical treatment? Dr Sharma explained that the problem can become more complicated over time, as poor circulation prevents oxygen and nutrients from reaching the affected areas.
What happens as a result? He said, "This increases the possibility of non-healing wounds, repeated infections, and deteriorating health. Finally, in advanced stages, the problem can become quite threatening if it has affected an appendage.”
Serious risks
Other than delayed healing, there are even more serious conditions, Dr Sharma named deep vein thrombosis, where a clot forms in the deep veins of the legs, leading to persistent swelling and skin changes. But why is this alarming? In severe cases, the clot can travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening as well.
Recognising early warning signs
The surgeon asked not to ignore warning signs such as leg ache, numbness and swelling as they point to poor circulation of blood. As he previously mentioned, skin discolouration and wounds that won't heal are also some of the other signs.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
