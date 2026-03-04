Vascular surgeon explains why you should not ignore leg swelling, reveals this serious cause: ‘Related to flow of…’

Is your leg swollen, aching or numb? Occasionally, people may dismiss it, assuming it is due to walking all day or wearing ill-fitting shoes. However, any issue with your legs, from pain and numbness to swelling, could indicate something more serious is going on. It is best not to ignore these symptoms. Do not avoid signs of swelling. (Picture credit: Freepik)

HT Lifestyle connected with Prof (Dr) Digvijay Sharma, associate director, vascular surgery and interventions, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, to get a complete picture of what leg discomfort could mean and why it should be regarded as a priority health concern.

He revealed the concern that may be quietly brewing beneath leg discomfort, “Recurring signs such as persistent leg pain, numbness, and swelling might be a manifestation of a challenge related to the flow of blood in the legs.” Blood circulation, one of the body's foundational processes, ensures that oxygen and vital nutrients reach muscles and tissues. This is getting affected, meaning it is a serious issue.



Many people ignore, as the doctor noted, the pain usually goes away quickly, many people brush it off and avoid seeing a medical expert. The same goes for numbness. Even if the leg discomfort sensations appear to be temporary, they could still be a sign of poor blood circulation and should not be ignored.

Understanding the causes behind leg swelling The vascular surgeon noted that leg swelling points to problems wit cririlation throigh the veins in teh legs.



He elaborated this, “The primary function of the veins is to ensure that they return to the heart. This is under conditions of gravity. When they fail in their function, blood is retained in the lower limbs.”

Now, as a result, swelling occurs, and it slightly gets better after some time. But swelling for a long time may mean the normal venous flow is not occurring.