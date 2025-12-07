Radiologist shares the early signs of varicose veins and how to prevent: Ankle swelling, aching legs and more

Have you noticed the visible blue veins on your legs, the ones that seem more pronounced than anywhere else on your body? You may brush it off as nothing serious, but it actually is the first clue, hinting towards excessive strain on your veins. To understand more about varicose veins and how to prevent them, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Avik Bhattacharyya, senior consultant and head – diagnostic and interventional radiology at CMRI Hospital, who revealed that it is a condition which indicates weak and sluggish blood flow. Varicose veins include visible, bluish veins. (Pexel)

He described the condition, “Varicose veins are a common condition where the veins, most often in the legs, become enlarged, twisted, and visible under the skin.”

What causes varicose veins?

Varicose veins indicate that there's something off with the blood circulation in your legs. Dr Bhattacharyya explained, “This happens when the valves inside the veins, which help blood return to the heart, become weak or damaged. As a result, blood pools in the veins, causing them to bulge.”

The doctor further addressed the common misconception that varicose veins are merely a cosmetic concern, explaining that the condition is far more serious. He added, “They can also lead to leg pain, swelling, heaviness, night cramps, and, in advanced cases, skin discolouration or non-healing ulcers.”

What are the early signs?

Throbbing legs are one of the signs. (Freepik)

Dr Bhattacharyya shared the early signs of varicose veins:

Visible bluish veins

Aching or throbbing legs after long hours of standing

Ankle swelling

Feeling of restlessness in the legs

He warned that these symptoms tend to worsen by the end of the day and improve with leg elevation.

Prevention hacks

Varicose veins can be controlled with the help of lifestyle habits. The doctor recommended regularly walking, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding prolonged sitting or standing, elevating your legs during rest, and wearing comfortable, non-restrictive clothing, all support healthy blood flow. Dr Bhattacharyya noted that compression stockings can also prevent the symptoms from progressing, especially for those with long working hours on their feet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.