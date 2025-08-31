Are you at risk of heart disease? Study reveals eating these foods could reduce your risk of irregular heartbeat

Millions of people are succumbing to heart disease worldwide. As per the World Health Organization's report published in July 2025, a staggering 19.8 million people died because of cardiovascular diseases in 2022. For a more macro perspective, the report states that the numbers of heart diseases make up roughly 32 percent of all global deaths. Heart attacks and strokes cover 85 per cent of these heart-related deaths. Potassium-rich foods like bananas can bring down heart disease risks!(Adobe Stock)

Given how worrisome the situation is, the medical community is always keeping a close eye on lifestyle habits, from diet choices to sleep, to identify which may increase or reduce risks of the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases.

A study published in August 2025 narrowed down on potassium-rich foods like bananas, which slash the risk significantly. The findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine and were also presented at the conference of the European Society of Cardiology in Madrid. The research was conducted by Copenhagen University Hospital.

Which heart condition goes down?

Beetroot is a good source of potassium and was given to the patients in the study. (Shutterstock)

As per the study, the researchers aimed to understand whether raising potassium levels in the blood could help reduce the risks of diseases like arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) and heart failure. And, indeed, a diet with potassium sources boosts the nutrient's levels in the body, protecting heart health. Patients at risk of ‘ventricular arrhythmias’, in particular, benefit from a diet that includes this nutrient.

The study included 1,200 patients with implantable defibrillators (a tiny battery device fixed on the chest to detect and stop irregular heartbeat.) One group was given potassium, while the other was not. The patients were given to eat white beets, beetroots, and cabbage, all of which have high potassium content. The findings were encouraging, as a 24 per cent reduction was seen in irregular heartbeat, heart failure, or death.

While the findings show that patients with irregular heartbeat seem to gain the most from a potassium-rich diet, the researchers highlighted that everyone can improve their heart health by incorporating potassium-rich foods in their diet.

Human body more accustomed to potassium?

This is not a new finding, as one of the study's senior authors, Professor Henning Bundgaard, explained that the human body's biology evolved on a potassium-rich diet back all those years ago.

But nowadays, with the easy access to processed and fast foods has disrupted this balance. These foods are salty and laden with sodium. As people move towards processed foods like chips more due to convenience, the sodium intake goes up while potassium falls, messing up the ideal ratio.

But here's a catch: meat is also high in potassium, but the researchers don't recommend it. It is because meat has high sodium content, even if it is a potassium source, so it, in a way, defeats the purpose itself, offsetting the benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.