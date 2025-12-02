Inside world's highest ultra marathon that takes you to 17k feet elevation, 50% less oxygen than at sea level: Watch

Do you love participating in marathons? Is running your favourite part of a workout routine? Or are you a travel enthusiast with Ladakh, one of India’s most sought-after destinations, on your bucket list? What if you could combine both? India’s Khardung La Challenge is one of the world’s toughest and most prestigious ultra-marathons.

Every year, marathoners visit Ladakh to participate in the Khardung La Challenge, one of the world’s toughest and most prestigious marathons. It is one of the world's highest ultra-marathons. Here's everything you should know bout it:

Inside the Khardung La Challenge

On November 29, Nat Geo shared a post on Instagram about the highest marathon in the world, the Khardung La Challenge. The video is a snippet from their series, India From Above, which showcases the beauty of India – its natural wonders, fascinating people, and diverse cultures – from soaring heights.

According to National Geographic, India’s Khardung La Challenge is a 72 km race that has grown from 11 participants in 2012 to nearly 250 in 2023, attracting elite runners from around the world. “Though the race demands resilience, it also offers runners a well-rounded and culturally enriching experience,” the caption read.

As per National Geographic, the first leg of the Khardung La Challenge climbs to the top of Khardung La Mountain at an elevation of 17,618 feet. Moreover, the 44.7-mile race weaves through some of the world's most gruelling and demanding terrains.

Who won in 2025?

“In certain parts of the race, the atmosphere contains 50 percent less oxygen than at sea level,” the video added. In 2019, Shabbir Hussain became the first person ever to win this race three years in a row. In 2025, he also won the marathon, with Namgyal Lhamo winning in the women's category.

According to the official website of the marathon, the race is ‘only for the fittest and very experienced runners,’ with harsh conditions making it extremely tough, as one has to run approximately 60 km of the race at altitudes above 4,000m (14,000 feet) above sea level.

About Khardung La Pass

For the uninitiated, Khardung La is a high-altitude mountain pass in Ladakh, known for its strategic importance and breathtaking views. A gateway to the Nubra and Shyok valleys, Khardung La is the second-highest motorable pass in the world after Umling La Pass, the highest motorable road in the world and is also situated in Ladakh. Every year, bikers and travel enthusiasts visit Ladakh and also experience the stunning terrain of Khardung La Pass.