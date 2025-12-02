Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Go scuba diving, explore beaches, visit cellular jail; top 5 things to do

Visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can be a truly unforgettable experience. The islands offer pristine beaches like Radhanagar and Elephant Beach, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sun. Adventure seekers can try scuba diving and snorkeling, exploring vibrant coral reefs and colourful marine life. A visit to Baratang Island is a must, where you can see fascinating limestone caves and mangrove forests. History enthusiasts can explore the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, learning about India’s struggle for independence. Beyond this, the islands offer opportunities for boat rides, trekking, and discovering hidden lagoons. With its natural beauty and rich history, the Andamans provide a perfect mix of adventure, relaxation, and learning. Discover pristine beaches, thrilling water sports, limestone caves, coral reefs, and rich history across the Andaman Islands.(Pexels/Unsplash/Pixabay)

Go scuba diving or snorkeling

Experience vibrant coral reefs and colourful marine life while snorkelling in the crystal-clear Andaman waters.(Unsplash)

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a paradise for scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts. Clear blue waters, vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life make every dive unforgettable. Popular spots like Havelock Island, Neil Island and North Bay offer safe, guided experiences for beginners and experts alike. Swimming alongside colourful fish, turtles, and rays, you get a close glimpse of underwater beauty. It’s an exciting adventure for nature lovers and thrill seekers.

Limestone caves at Baratang Island

Explore the stunning limestone caves of the Andaman Islands, where nature’s artistry meets timeless beauty.(andamantourism.org)

The limestone caves at Baratang Island are one of the most fascinating natural wonders in the Andaman Islands. Formed over centuries, these caves showcase stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations. Travelling through lush mangrove creeks adds to the adventure. The journey to Baratang offers scenic views and a glimpse into the island’s untouched beauty. Exploring these mysterious caves is a memorable experience for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts alike.

Unwind on the shores of Radhanagar Beach

Relax on Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands, and enjoy golden sands, turquoise waters, and breathtaking sunsets.(Unsplash)

Radhanagar Beach, located on Havelock Island, is one of the most stunning beaches in the Andaman Islands. Known for its soft white sand, turquoise waters, and breathtaking sunsets, it offers the perfect escape for relaxation and photography. Visitors can enjoy swimming, beach walks, or simply unwinding amidst nature’s calm. Radhanagar is ideal for couples, families, and anyone seeking peace and scenic beauty.

Experience thrilling water activities at Havelock Island

Experience thrilling water sports like jet skiing in the Andaman Islands’ crystal-clear blue waters.(pexels pixabay)

Havelock Island is a top destination in the Andamans for exciting water sports and marine adventures. Visitors can enjoy snorkelling, scuba diving, jet skiing, kayaking, and parasailing in its crystal-clear waters. The vibrant coral reefs and rich marine life make every activity unforgettable. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced diver, Havelock offers something for everyone. It’s the perfect place to combine thrill, beauty, and relaxation in one island experience.

Step back in time at Cellular Jail

Explore the iconic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, a solemn tribute to India’s brave freedom fighters.(Pexels)

A trip to Cellular Jail in Port Blair is both educational and emotional. This former British prison, now a heritage monument, reminds visitors of the hardships endured by Indian freedom fighters. The light and sound show adds depth to the experience, recreating tales of bravery and struggle. Visiting the jail offers a poignant journey through history, honouring those who fought for India’s independence.

