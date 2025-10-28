Top adventure holidays in India: 20 trekking options across the Himalayas, Western Ghats and other scenic hill trails

India's remarkably diverse topography presents a unique set of challenges and rewards for trekkers, spanning from the harsh deserts to the expansive coastlines and everything in between. However, for most keen adventurers, the country's magnificent mountain ranges and hills are the most obvious and compelling draw. Discover the trekking brilliance across India: Gadsar Lake, Kashmir; Kodachadri, Karnataka; and Triund, Himachal Pradesh among others.(Unsplash)

For bookings, click here

Thankfully, India offers an unparalleled spectrum of trekking environments. Trekkers can test their mettle against the monumental, snow-clad peaks and high-altitude passes of the mighty Himalayas in the north. Alternatively, they can explore the intense, sharp heights and verdant biodiversity of the Western Ghats, which run along the country's western edge.

Moreover, the largely unexplored northeast India offers thrilling trekking routes through dense forests and to high ridges, promising truly unseen and breath-taking vistas away from the main tourist trail. This variety ensures there's a perfect trekking challenge for every skill level and preference.

Check out the best 20 options from across India.

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand

The Roopkund Trek is a fascinating Himalayan journey culminating at the 'Mystery Lake', famed for its centuries-old human skeletons visible when the snow melts. Situated in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, this moderate-to-challenging route traverses enchanting rhododendron forests and immense alpine meadows, or 'bugyals', offering breath-taking, panoramic views of monumental peaks like Trishul and Nanda Ghunti. It's an eerie yet stunning high-altitude adventure.

Closest town: Lohajung (common base camp for the trek)

Best time of the year: May to June (pre-monsoon, with snow) and September to October (post-monsoon, clear views)

Chadar Frozen River Trek, Ladakh

The Chadar Frozen River Trek in Ladakh is an extreme, unforgettable winter adventure along the frozen Zanskar river. Trekkers traverse the thick sheet of ice, flanked by towering cliffs and spectacular frozen waterfalls. This physically demanding journey offers a unique glimpse into the region's raw, majestic and remote Himalayan beauty.

Closest town: Leh

Best time of the year: Mid-January to mid-February (when the ice is most stable)

Kheerganga Trek, Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Mountain air, thermal springs; Kheerganga trek offers supreme adventure.(Unsplash)

The Kheerganga Trek in Himachal Pradesh is a popular, moderate hike famous for its stunning mountain vistas and lush trails. The chief attraction at the summit is the sacred Parvati Kund, a natural hot sulphur spring where you can relax after the climb. Other highlights include the picturesque Rudra Nag waterfall and camping under the vast Himalayan sky.

Closest town: Kasol (from where you travel to Barshaini, the trek start point)

Best time of the year: March to June or September to November.

Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand

The Kedarkantha trek, a favourite amongst beginners, offers a spectacular winter expedition in the Uttarakhand Himalayas. Trekkers ascend through dense pine forests and snowy meadows to the summit at 3,810 metres, rewarded with magnificent, panoramic views of prominent Himalayan peaks. It is famously known as the 'Queen of Winter Treks'.

Closest town: Sankri (Base Camp)

Best time of the year: December to April (for a snowy experience) or September to November (for clear skies and pleasant weather)

Har Ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand

The Har Ki Dun trek, often called the 'Valley of Gods', is a famed journey in Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalayas. This beautiful walk showcases stunning views of snow-capped peaks, pristine alpine meadows (bugyals), and ancient villages. It's a delightful experience for beginners and seasoned trekkers alike, offering rich mythology and diverse natural beauty.

Closest town: Sankri (Base Camp)

Best time of the year: April to June (Spring/Summer) or September to November (Autumn)

Triund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

High on life; trekking Triund's stunning Himalayan panorama.(unsplash)

Triund, nestled in Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar range, offers a magnificent, beginner-friendly trek. The picturesque trail winds through forests, leading to a stunning ridge with panoramic vistas of the snow-capped mountains and the Kangra Valley below. It is a popular spot for camping.

Closest town: McLeod Ganj / Dharamkot

Best time of the year: March to June or September to November (for pleasant weather and clear views)

Kanchenjunga National Park Trek, Sikkim

Khangchendzonga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site in Sikkim, is a stunning preserve encompassing Mount Khangchendzonga, the world's third highest peak. It boasts a unique vertical sweep, sheltering diverse flora and fauna, including the elusive snow leopard and red panda. The dramatic landscape features glaciers, valleys and sacred lakes.

Closest town: Yuksom or Chungthang (depending on the region of the park)

Best time of the year: April to May (for rhododendron blooms and mild weather) and September to November (for clear skies and mountain views)

Brahmtal Trek, Uttarakhand

The Brahmatal Trek in Uttarakhand is a captivating Himalayan journey, often celebrated as a premier winter expedition. It features magnificent views of peaks like Trishul and Nanda Ghunti. Trekkers traverse dense rhododendron and oak forests, encountering the pristine frozen lakes of Bekaltal and Brahmatal. The moderate difficulty makes it suitable for adventurous beginners.

Closest town: Lohajung (Base Camp)

Best time of the year: December to March (for snow) or September to November (for clear views and pleasant weather)

Sandakphu Peak, West Bengal

Sandakphu, West Bengal's highest peak, affords breathtaking views of four of the world's five highest mountains, including Everest and Kanchenjunga. The trekking route, often starting from Manebhanjan, is renowned for its spectacular scenery and the chance to witness the 'Sleeping Buddha' formation of the Himalayan range.

Closest town: Manebhanjan

Best time of the year: April-May (for rhododendron blooms) or October-November (for clear mountain views)

Chandratal Baralacha Trek, Himachal Pradesh

The Chandratal to Baralacha La trek is a challenging, high-altitude journey through Himachal Pradesh's stark Lahaul and Spiti regions. Starting at the beautiful, crescent-shaped 'Moon Lake', the route traverses rugged, remote terrain to the formidable Baralacha Pass, a meeting point of ancient trade routes, offering spectacular, unspoilt Himalayan vistas.

Closest town (major hub): Manali (where most treks commence)

Closest town (en route/base camp): Batal or Keylong

Best time of the year: June to September

The Great Lakes Trek, Kashmir

Gadsar Lake’s crystal waters reflecting Kashmir’s serene alpine beauty.(Unsplash)

The magnificent Kashmir Great Lakes Trek spans approximately 74 kilometres through stunning Himalayan alpine meadows and valleys. Trekkers are rewarded with views of seven pristine, high-altitude lakes reflecting the majestic snow-capped peaks. It is considered a moderately challenging, quintessential Kashmiri adventure.

Closest town: Sonamarg (Starting point) and Naranag (End point)

Best time of the year: July to mid-September

David Scott Trail, Meghalaya

The David Scott Trail is a historical, moderate trek through the picturesque Khasi Hills. Named after a British administrator, the 16-kilometre route from Mawphlang to Lad Mawphlang offers marvellous scenery, passing traditional villages, deep valleys and crystal-clear streams. It is a brilliant, unforgettable journey.

Closest town: Shillong (approx. 25 km from Mawphlang, the usual starting point)

Best time of the year: October to April (Winter and post-monsoon offers the most pleasant weather)

Dzongri Trek, Sikkim

The Dzongri Trek, located in Sikkim's Kanchenjunga National Park, is a moderately difficult yet rewarding Himalayan adventure. Starting from Yuksom, the trail ascends through beautiful rhododendron forests to the Dzongri Viewpoint. Trekkers are rewarded with spectacular, close-up panoramic views of Mount Kanchenjunga and other magnificent snowy peaks.

Closest town: Yuksom

Best time of the year: Mid-March to May (Spring) and Mid-September to November (Autumn)

Prashar Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Prashar Lake is a captivating freshwater body nestled in the Mandi district, surrounded by the Dhauladhar range. Situated at 2,730 metres, its clear waters feature a mysterious floating island. A magnificent, three-tiered pagoda temple dedicated to Sage Parashara adds to the spiritual and picturesque charm of this Himalayan locale.

Closest town: Mandi (approximately 49-51 km away)

Best time of the year:

April to June (pleasant weather, lush greenery)

September to November (clear skies, crisp weather)

December to February (for a snow experience, though access can be difficult)

Sharavathi Valley Trek, Western Ghats of Karnataka

The Sharavathi Valley, a breathtaking part of the Western Ghats, offers challenging trekking routes through dense, evergreen forests and lush backwaters. Trekkers are rewarded with views of majestic waterfalls, including the spectacular Jog Falls. The region is an ecological paradise within the Sharavathi Wildlife Sanctuary.

Closest town: Sagar

Best time of the year:

October to February (pleasant for trekking, less rain)

July to September (for viewing Jog Falls in its full monsoon glory, though trails are slippery)

Kodachadri Trek, Karnataka

Kodachadri in Karnataka offers misty hills, lush forests, and panoramic views of the Western Ghats.(Unsplash)

The Kodachadri trek, situated in Karnataka's Western Ghats, offers a moderately challenging adventure through lush forests and grasslands. At 1,343 metres, the peak provides breathtaking, panoramic views, including a glimpse of the Arabian Sea on clear days. The trail is renowned for the magnificent Hidlumane Waterfalls, adding a picturesque reward to the climb.

Closest town: Kollur (approx. 20-21 km from the base) or Nittur (base village)

Best time of the year: October to February (Post-Monsoon and Winter)

Antargange Trek, Karnataka

This exhilarating trek, near Bangalore, offers a moderate challenge through volcanic rock formations. Popular for night hikes, it leads to a summit with stunning sunrise views and provides thrilling cave exploration opportunities. Visitors can also see the Kashi Vishweshwara Temple at the base. Remember to carry a torch for the tight squeezes!

Closest town: Kolar

Best time of the year: October to March (Winter/Post-monsoon)

Dzukou Valley Trek, Nagaland

Dzukou Valley, on the Nagaland-Manipur border, is a stunning natural caldera dubbed the 'Valley of Flowers of the North-East'. This trek is famous for its rolling green hills and the endemic Dzukou Lily. It offers an easy to moderate hike, providing picturesque scenery and an unforgettable wilderness experience.

Closest town: Kohima

Best time of the year: June to September (for wildflowers) or October to November (for best trekking weather)

Kalsubai Peak Trek, Maharashtra

The Kalsubai Peak Trek in Maharashtra offers an adventurous climb to the state's highest point, often called the 'Everest of Maharashtra'. The exhilarating route, featuring rocky terrain and iron ladders, rewards climbers with magnificent, panoramic views of the Sahyadri mountain range. A must-do for trekking enthusiasts.

Closest town: Bhandardara

Best time of the year: Post-Monsoon (October to February) and Monsoon (July to September)

Harishchandragad Fort Trek, Maharashtra

The Harishchandragad Fort Trek in Maharashtra is a challenging yet rewarding adventure, famed for its ancient caves and the spectacular concave cliff, Konkan Kada. Trekkers can explore the historic temples and enjoy breathtaking views from Taramati Peak. It is a renowned destination for weekend camping, offering a glimpse into the region's rich natural and cultural heritage.

Closest town: Pachnai or Khireshwar (base villages) / Junnar or Rajur (nearest larger towns)

Best time of the year: Post-monsoon and Winter (October to February)

Similar articles for you

5 must-haves for your next winter vacation: Essentials you need for the snow!

Solo travel tips: Follow these dos and don’ts to make your journey safe, enjoyable, and memorable

6 must-have essentials for families with kids to ensure comfort and convenience on long-distance travel, flights abroad

Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel