Cheapest European countries to visit from India in November 2025: Georgia, Poland and more

Europe is a dream for every Indian, whether it’s a honeymoon, a bachelorette trip, or a fun college escape with friends. The charming streets, stunning architecture, and delicious local food make it hard to resist. But flights, accommodations, and visa formalities can make the continent feel out of reach. Some destinations are surprisingly friendly on the pocket, with easy visa processes and low daily expenses. In 2025, Georgia, Hungary, and Czechia top the list of the cheapest European countries from India that make planning your next trip simple, fun, and totally doable. Europe on a budget: Stunning streets, local food, and low-cost adventures in Georgia, Hungary, Czechia, and Poland for Indian travellers.(AI generated)

The budget formula: What makes a country pocket-friendly

Finding Europe on a budget from India comes down to two things. First, flights: cheaper connections from Delhi or Mumbai can save a huge chunk of your budget. Second, on-ground costs: food, lodging, and local transport that don’t make your Rupee scream. Some countries also offer favourable exchange rates, making your daily spending even lighter. Combine these, and you can enjoy Europe without breaking the bank.

Georgia: The Eurasian gem

Georgia has quietly become one of the most charming budget-friendly destinations for Indian travellers. Picture cobblestone streets, colourful balconies, and the stunning Caucasus mountains, all without draining your wallet. Flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Tbilisi are surprisingly affordable compared to most European capitals, and the country stretches your Rupee further than almost anywhere else in Europe. From hearty local food to cheap public transport and low-cost accommodations, Georgia offers a rich mix of culture, nature, and history for very little money.

Why it’s budget-friendly

Local dishes like Khachapuri and Khinkali are cheap and filling. Accommodations in Tbilisi or Kutaisi are easy on the wallet. Public transport and day trips are inexpensive, letting you explore mountains, beaches, and ancient monasteries without overspending.

Must-see highlights

Free walking tours in Old Tbilisi

Budget-friendly Marshrutkas to Kazbegi or Batumi

Exploring ancient monasteries and churches

Visa for Indians

Easy visa-free entry or a simple e-visa is available, especially for those holding a Schengen or a US visa.

Hungary: Budapest calling

Budapest balances old-world charm with affordability, making it perfect for Indian travelers on a budget. The city is full of dramatic architecture, thermal baths, and lively markets, yet daily expenses are surprisingly low. Flights from Delhi or Mumbai are frequent and reasonably priced, and the local Forint gives excellent value against the Rupee. Street food, affordable drinks in the famous Ruin Bars, and budget-friendly sightseeing options make Budapest an accessible slice of Europe for travellers watching their spending.

Why it’s budget-friendly

The Forint keeps local markets, food, and drinks affordable. Public transport is cheap, and many iconic sights can be enjoyed without paying a fortune.

Must-see highlights

Stroll across the Buda and Pest bridges

Relax in thermal baths outside Széchenyi

Explore City Park and local markets

Visit Ruin Bars for affordable drinks

Visa for Indians

A Schengen visa is required, but processing is straightforward with standard documentation.

Czechia: The charm of Prague

Prague is a storybook city with fairytale spires, cobbled streets, and a vibe that makes every walk feel cinematic. Flights from Delhi or Mumbai are competitive, keeping airfare manageable, while daily expenses remain low compared to Western Europe. Walkable streets save money on transport, and traditional Czech meals and local beer are affordable even in tourist areas outside the main square. Prague blends beauty, history, and budget-friendly travel in one unforgettable European experience.

Why it’s budget-friendly

Meals, local beer, and attractions are inexpensive outside main tourist spots. Walking saves on transport, and many historic sites can be enjoyed at no cost.

Must-see highlights

Sunrise walk on Charles Bridge

Explore the Jewish Quarter and the Old Town Square

Visit Prague Castle grounds (some areas free)

Try traditional Czech cuisine in local spots

Visa for Indians

A Schengen visa is needed, and using reputable ATMs for Koruna withdrawals keeps costs low.

Honourable mention: Poland

Poland is another great option for Indian travellers looking for a budget Europe trip from India in 2025. Cities like Krakow and Warsaw offer history, charming streets, and cosy cafes without high price tags. Flights are easy to find and reasonably priced, while local costs like meals, transport, and accommodations remain low. Poland is ideal for travellers wanting a mix of culture, nightlife, and charming old towns on a budget.

Strategic travel tips for Indian tourists

Timing is key: Visit during shoulder seasons in April-May or September-October for cheaper flights and accommodations.

Flight hacks: Look for connecting flights to save on airfare and use budget airlines like Wizz Air or Ryanair for hops within Europe.

Money matters: Use a travel debit card (Forex card) with low fees for transactions in local currencies like Lari, Forint, and Koruna.

Local transport: Grab multi-day public transport passes in cities like Budapest or Prague to save on buses, trams, and metros.



Europe does not have to mean high costs or complicated planning for Indian travellers. Georgia, Hungary, and Czechia offer affordable flights, low daily expenses, and unforgettable experiences, while Poland is a strong runner-up for variety on a budget. With smart planning, a European adventure in 2025 is completely doable. Start planning your Rupee-friendly Euro trip today and enjoy Europe without breaking the bank.

