Swelling in feet? Mumbai nephrologist shares 5 early signs of kidney problems: ‘Swelling or puffiness in feet…’

The National Kidney Foundation states 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and toxins from the blood. In fact, several major physiological functions, from balancing fluids to regulating blood pressure, depend on healthy kidneys, making it extremely crucial to protect renal health. Swelling in feet is a concern.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad urologist shares dangers of holding back pee: ‘Bacteria get more time to multiply…’

But the biggest step towards protection is being able to detect the first signs when something goes wrong. This way you step one step ahead. Early recognition ensures you receive timely treatment before the problem worsens or progresses to an advanced stage.

We spoke to Dr Hemand Chaugule, consultant nephrologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, who identified the early signs of kidney problems. He also addressed a common misconception: many people believe that symptoms appear only in advanced stages of kidney disease. The truth, however, is that the body often gives subtle early warning signs. We just need to pay attention.

1․ Changes in urination patterns Your urinary patterns generally remain consistent. If there are prominent changes, the urologist mentioned, it could be one of the first signs that something is wrong.

When we talk about changes in pattern, the references are frequency and appearance, how often you go to the bathroom, whether you are urinating more or less than usual, and what your urine looks like.



Dr Chaugule revealed the specific changes, “First warning sign and you may find yourself passing urine more frequently․ Some patients tell me their urine looks foamy or bubbly, which can indicate protein leakage․ Some people say they feel like they are passing less urine․ Some people say they feel like they are passing more urine in night (nocturia), passing blood in urine ( hematuria ).”

So any persistent change, such as increased urination, foamy or bubbly urine, reduced output, or the presence of blood, should not be ignored and requires prompt medical evaluation.

2․ Swelling in feet, ankles, or around the eyes Don't dismiss swelling, as it can tell a lot about your renal health. The urologist noted, “Fluid retention may cause swelling, or puffiness, in the feet, ankles or eyelids․” Why does this happen? He explained that when the kidneys do not filter fluid properly, salt and water can build up in the body. One common mistake many may make is mistake it for weight gain, but swelling appears different. While weight gain is more distributed, swelling is more localised and fluctuates.