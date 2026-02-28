Swelling in feet? Mumbai nephrologist shares 5 early signs of kidney problems: ‘Swelling or puffiness in feet…’
Kidney has an instrumental role in determining your well-being, responsible for major functions. Find out what are the signs of kidney issues.
The National Kidney Foundation states 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and toxins from the blood. In fact, several major physiological functions, from balancing fluids to regulating blood pressure, depend on healthy kidneys, making it extremely crucial to protect renal health.
But the biggest step towards protection is being able to detect the first signs when something goes wrong. This way you step one step ahead. Early recognition ensures you receive timely treatment before the problem worsens or progresses to an advanced stage.
We spoke to Dr Hemand Chaugule, consultant nephrologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, who identified the early signs of kidney problems. He also addressed a common misconception: many people believe that symptoms appear only in advanced stages of kidney disease. The truth, however, is that the body often gives subtle early warning signs. We just need to pay attention.
1․ Changes in urination patterns
Your urinary patterns generally remain consistent. If there are prominent changes, the urologist mentioned, it could be one of the first signs that something is wrong.
When we talk about changes in pattern, the references are frequency and appearance, how often you go to the bathroom, whether you are urinating more or less than usual, and what your urine looks like.
Dr Chaugule revealed the specific changes, “First warning sign and you may find yourself passing urine more frequently․ Some patients tell me their urine looks foamy or bubbly, which can indicate protein leakage․ Some people say they feel like they are passing less urine․ Some people say they feel like they are passing more urine in night (nocturia), passing blood in urine ( hematuria ).”
So any persistent change, such as increased urination, foamy or bubbly urine, reduced output, or the presence of blood, should not be ignored and requires prompt medical evaluation.
2․ Swelling in feet, ankles, or around the eyes
Don't dismiss swelling, as it can tell a lot about your renal health. The urologist noted, “Fluid retention may cause swelling, or puffiness, in the feet, ankles or eyelids․” Why does this happen? He explained that when the kidneys do not filter fluid properly, salt and water can build up in the body. One common mistake many may make is mistake it for weight gain, but swelling appears different. While weight gain is more distributed, swelling is more localised and fluctuates.
3․ Unremitting fatigue and weakness
Feeling tired after a long week is normal, but if it continues, then it is a big red flag. Then it is a sign of something that has gone wrong, including declining kidney function. In fact, the urologist revealed it could be the sign of something as serious as failing kidneys.
“A hormone produced by the kidneys regulates red blood cell production․ If kidney function is impaired, the body becomes anemic․ Weakness, breathlessness and fatigue may suggest anaemia," the doctor explained.
4․ Loss of appetite, nausea, or metallic taste
Don't disguise a lack of appetite as portion control or treat it as a great boon for those with weight loss goals, as you don't get the cravings. Although don't celebrate yet, as alarmingly, one of the early signs of kidney damage can be reduced appetite, along with mild nausea, according to the urologist.
5. Hypertension (high blood pressure) that was hard to control
The last sign is actually an important connection that the urologist brought attention to. Many people often assume that high blood pressure is a standalone lifestyle issue, usually linked to stress. However, if it remains difficult to control even after medication, particularly in a younger person, as Dr Chaugule noted, it may point to underlying kidney issues.
Further, the urologist recommended getting blood and urine tests if you have diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease, instead of waiting for severe symptoms.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
