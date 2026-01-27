Edit Profile
    Hyderabad urologist shares dangers of holding back pee: ‘Bacteria get more time to multiply…’

    If you are resisting the urge to urinate, for whatever reasons, you may face major health risks. Here's what you should know.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:56 PM IST
    By Adrija Dey
    Many are in the habit of holding their urine, whether during long road trips, in classrooms, or during exams. You may think the discomfort is all there is, but the consequences go much further. This makes timely bathroom breaks essential for maintaining bladder and kidney health.

    Don't hold back the urge to urinate; the consequences may be dire, affecting the kidneys. (Picture credit: Freepik)
    First, let's take a quick glance at the potential repercussions of delaying bathroom breaks and how they may affect bladder and kidney health. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr P Vamsi Krishna, clinical director, senior consultant and head, urology, robotic, laparoscopy and endourology surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, who revealed the ramifications of postponing bathroom breaks.

    ALSO READ: Study says your kitchen may be the hidden reason behind Urinary Tract Infection

    1. Holding urine increases infection risk

    You may think the discomfort is just the pressure on your bladder, but the effects can be much more serious. According to the urologist, regularly holding urine puts you at risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs)


    Dr PKrishna remarked, “Those who habitually delay bathroom breaks are at a higher risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), especially women, but men aren’t immune either.” Why does this occur? He reasoned, “Urine is meant to be flushed out regularly. When it sits in the bladder for hours, bacteria get more time to multiply.”

    Some of the symptoms of UTI include: Burning urination, fever, and lower abdominal pain.

    Fever is one of the symptoms of UTI. (Photo credit: Pexels)
    2. Stresses the kidneys


    Your renal health is at serious risk if holding urine becomes a regular habit. The urologist explained that holding back urine often may cause a condition called vesicoureteral reflux, where urine flows back toward the kidneys, putting them under added strain. He further warned that this, over time, may lead to kidney damage. It’s rare, but the doctor recommended getting examined every few months to rule out any issues.

    3. Dehydration makes things worse

    Skipping water is another problem, as Dr P. Vamsi Krishna cautioned that it can make matters worse. He has observed that students, especially during exams, often drink less water. This leads to more concentrated urine, which he explained, ‘can irritate the bladder and raise the risk of kidney stones.’

    4. More mental stress

    The urologist also pointed out the mental stress caused by holding back urine, as it can reduce cognitive performance. "A full bladder sends constant signals to the brain, creating low-level stress and distraction,” he noted. Responding to bathroom breaks can actually improve alertness and productivity, a benefit that is especially important for students writing exams.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    • Adrija Dey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Adrija Dey

      Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More

