Hyderabad urologist shares dangers of holding back pee: ‘Bacteria get more time to multiply…’

Many are in the habit of holding their urine, whether during long road trips, in classrooms, or during exams. You may think the discomfort is all there is, but the consequences go much further. This makes timely bathroom breaks essential for maintaining bladder and kidney health. Don't hold back the urge to urinate; the consequences may be dire, affecting the kidneys. (Picture credit: Freepik)

First, let's take a quick glance at the potential repercussions of delaying bathroom breaks and how they may affect bladder and kidney health. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr P Vamsi Krishna, clinical director, senior consultant and head, urology, robotic, laparoscopy and endourology surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, who revealed the ramifications of postponing bathroom breaks.



1. Holding urine increases infection risk You may think the discomfort is just the pressure on your bladder, but the effects can be much more serious. According to the urologist, regularly holding urine puts you at risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs)



Dr PKrishna remarked, “Those who habitually delay bathroom breaks are at a higher risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), especially women, but men aren’t immune either.” Why does this occur? He reasoned, “Urine is meant to be flushed out regularly. When it sits in the bladder for hours, bacteria get more time to multiply.”



Some of the symptoms of UTI include: Burning urination, fever, and lower abdominal pain.