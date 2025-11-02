Study says your kitchen may be the hidden reason behind Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is an infection in the urinary tract. As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, women are most vulnerable to UTI. Furthermore, the NHS stated that a UTI occurs when bacteria from the stool enter the urinary tract. Since women have a shorter urethra than men, the bacteria quickly reach the bladder or kidney and cause an infection. UTI has many causes, from personal hygiene to food handling practices. (Picture credit: Freepik)

A study published on October 23, 2025, in the Journal of the American Society for Microbiology narrowed down the mechanisms by which certain UTIs occur. The link traces back to food handling practices in the kitchen.

What did the study find?

The study aimed to determine whether some UTIs occur due to factors other than hygiene or dehydration, as the bacteria that cause them are commonly associated with the gut and enter the urethra.

The research found that 18 per cent of UTIs were linked to E. coli strains that originated from animals used for meat production. 1 in 5 UTI-causing bacteria was identified on the basis of genetics as the bacteria found in meat. This means that some cases of UTI can also come from meat, not just the body's bacteria. The highest contamination levels, around 36 to 38 per cent, were found in meats like chicken and turkey.

Furthermore, the study found that people residing in low-income areas had a 60 per cent higher chance of contracting a UTI from food-borne bacteria. The reasons suggest inadequate access to refrigeration, poor kitchen sanitation, or improper cooking.

What does it mean?

If you are using a common chopping board to cut raw meat, make sure you wash it well before using it again.

This means how you cook and handle the meat is very critical and should not be taken lightly. Here, the kitchen proved to be an unexpected source, as it's where all food handling takes place.

If raw meat carrying E. coli is not handled safely and correct hygiene is not maintained, there is a chance of the bacteria spreading. For example, not washing food properly or failing to clean the cutting board and chopping vegetables on it. The bacteria then get transferred to other foods, significantly increasing the risk of contamination.

Your food handling practices, along with personal hygiene practices, are just as vital in preventing UTIs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.