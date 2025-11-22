Urologist shares 5 red flag signs of poor bladder health: Urine leakage, burning sensation and more

Bladder health is essential to look after, as it is connected to your renal health. And as you are already aware, the kidneys are one of the most vital organs of the body, responsible for removing waste from the blood. If you are not able to control your bladder, it may be a sign to visit a doctor. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Your bladder health can say a lot about your overall wellbeing, revealing many underlying issues. While you may already rely on surface-level cues like pee colour to evaluate hydration levels in the body (and hopefully drink more water), there are some other signs that require your immediate attention.

When you notice them and recognise that they may be indicative of a problem, you catch the issue sooner, and in turn, keep your kidney health functioning effectively.

To understand the signs of poor bladder health, and why they need to be addressed urgently, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sashiraj Singh, consultant - urology, andrology and renal transplant at RG Hospitals in Dehradun.

He revealed what early signs could potentially mean, “Early signs can indicate infections, cancers (bladder or prostate), or other underlying conditions. Addressing these signs early can help prevent complications like chronic infections, kidney damage, or incontinence affecting quality of life,” the urologist advised.

This means that before your bladder or urinary-related issue turns serious or complicated, the body sends off small hints. In other words, don't wait for the symptoms to get worse. As per Dr Singh, opting for healthy lifestyle changes, doing regular exercise, and seeking medical guidance help in maintaining and safeguarding your bladder health in the long run.

Five signs of poor bladder health

Learn how to recognise the signs of poor bladder health to seek timely treatment. (Picture credit: Freepik)

When any problem occurs, the bladder's functioning shifts, from how often you pee, or even how well you can empty the bladder. But it is vital not to panic when unusual concerns show up.

Dr Sashiraj Singh listed out the 5 common signs, what they mean and what should be the course of action for each:

1. Frequent urge to empty bladder, especially at night:

What does it mean: Frequent urges to urinate more than eight times daily or waking repeatedly at night to urinate (nocturia) may signal an enlarged prostate, infection, or overactive bladder.

What should you do: Limiting caffeine and alcohol, managing hydration wisely and practising bladder training by gradually increasing intervals between bathroom visits can help restore normal function.

2. Blood in urine (hematuria):

What does it mean: Visible or microscopic blood in urine is never normal; even small amounts of blood require prompt medical attention. Causes can range from infections and stones to more serious conditions like bladder cancer.

What should you do: Visit a doctor immediately. They may recommend urine tests, imaging, or cystoscopy to identify the cause.

3. Strong urgency or urine leakage

What does it mean: May hint at urinary incontinence or an overactive bladder. It can be managed by lifestyle modifications, behavioural changes, strengthening pelvic floor muscle exercises, and pharmacological treatment.

If it persists, see a urologist.

4. Pain or burning during urination

What does it mean: This refers to a condition named Dysuria.

Drink plenty of water to flush the urinary tract, avoid bladder irritants such as spicy or acidic foods, and get medical evaluation for infections or inflammation.

5. Feeling of incomplete bladder emptying

What does it mean: Inability to fully void leads to residual urine, increasing infection risk and upper tract deterioration.

What should you do: Practice double voiding (urinate, pause, then try again), ensure a relaxed posture while urinating, and undergo medical assessment to rule out obstruction or nerve-related issues.

Why shouldn't you ignore these signs?

Now that you are aware of the warning signs, it is crucial to understand that ignoring them is not an option. Early medical help makes it more manageable, preventing it from turning far more complicated.

The urologist shed light on the various consequences of ignoring poor bladder health signs.

"Ignoring these signs can lead to recurrent urinary tract infections, bladder stones, chronic kidney problems, advanced-stage malignancy, and progressive urinary incontinence,” he warned. He further insisted on the value of early recognition, as it is fundamental for taking care of overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.