Heart surgeon says coughing while lying down may be symptom of heart failure

When we think of heart failure, movie scenes of someone clutching their chest and collapsing often come to mind. In reality, heart failure usually creeps in quietly, with subtle signs that many of us overlook. Recognising these early warning signals can make all the difference, allowing timely care before the condition becomes serious. Even bad sleep and brain fog can be symptoms of heart failure!(Unsplash)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, has shared five unexpected warning signs of heart failure that people often overlook. In an Instagram post shared on November 20, the cardiac surgeon emphasises, “Most people think they’d recognise heart failure right away - but the reality is very different. The earliest warnings are often subtle, quiet, and easy to blame on stress, age, or ‘just being tired’.”

Heart failure warning signs

Dr Yaranov highlights that heart failure symptoms are not always as dramatic as people expect them to be. He warns, “As a heart transplant cardiologist, I see the same pattern again and again: patients overlook the small changes that were actually their first red flags. Things like sudden weight shifts, a cough that gets worse when lying down, unexplained nausea, new trouble focusing, or restless nights - they can all be early signals that the heart is struggling long before the classic symptoms appear.”

He points out that while none of these symptoms alone automatically indicate heart failure, a sudden onset, persistence, or clustering of them should not be ignored.

Unexpected weight gain

Dr Yaranov explains that a sudden weight gain over just a few days may signal fluid retention - one of the earliest, often overlooked warning signs of heart failure. He points out, “Your scale often knows before you do.”

Chronic cough or wheezing

The cardiac surgeon warns that a chronic cough linked to heart failure can feel different from the usual coughs of a common cold. He explains, “A cough that worsens when lying down isn’t always lungs, sometimes it’s the heart struggling to keep up. If it feels ‘different’ than a cold, pay attention.”

Nausea or loss of appetite

Gut related issues like nausea and loss of appetite can also be linked to heart failure. Dr Yaranov explains, “When the heart slows down, the gut often does too. Feeling full quickly or unexplained nausea can be your body’s quiet signal that something’s off.”

Confusion or memory loss

The cardiologist emphasises that your brain detects reduced blood flow before you notice it, potentially causing cognitive issues such as memory loss and confusion. He explains, “Brain fog, trouble focusing, or forgetting simple things can happen when your heart isn’t pumping efficiently.”

Difficulty sleeping

Sleep problems can also act as early warning signs of heart failure. According to Dr Yaranov, “Restless nights, waking suddenly, or needing extra pillows can be more than ‘bad sleep’. It may be your heart asking for help.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.