Dick Cheney cause of death update: Heart transplant to pneumonia - A look at ex-VP's health issues

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died, his family announced on Tuesday. In a statement, it was revealed that the Republican passed away Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He was 84 years old. Former VP Dick Cheney died on Monday night at the age of 84(AP)

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States," the statement said.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Dick Cheney cause of death

As mentioned in the family statement, Cheney passed away due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. However, he had multiple health issues and also required a heart transplant.

Dick Cheney health issues

Cheney received a heart transplant in 2012, after being on the waiting list for 20 months. A ventricular assist device had been keeping him alive since 2010.

However, his health struggles began back in 1978 at age 37, when he suffered his first heart attack while campaigning for Congress in Wyoming. A second heart attack followed in 1988 during his time as a Wyoming congressman, requiring angioplasty.

In 2000, just before the presidential election, a third mild heart attack occurred, yet he was cleared to join George W Bush as vice-presidential candidate. Shortly after taking office in 2001, doctors implanted a cardioverter-defibrillator to regulate his irregular heartbeat and prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

Between 2007 and 2010, Cheney endured his fourth and fifth heart attacks; the latter in February 2010 left him with severe congestive heart failure and temporarily wheelchair-bound.

In July 2010, he underwent an all-night surgery at Inova Fairfax Hospital to implant a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), a mechanical pump to support his failing heart.

After 20 months on the transplant waiting list, Cheney received a new heart in March 2012 at age 71 in a seven-hour procedure.

Throughout the 2010s and early 2020s, he managed atrial fibrillation and vascular issues with medication and monitoring, while co-authoring Heart: An American Medical Odyssey (2013) with Reiner.