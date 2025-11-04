A new poll has found that Andrew Cuomo would beat Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani in a head-to-head race. The new AtlasIntel survey dropped on Monday, October 3, showing Mamdani with 43.9% of support. Independent mayoral hopeful Cuomo, on the other hand, comes second with 39.4% of support. Could Andrew Cuomo beat Zohran Mamdani in a head-to-head race? Here's what new poll says(Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg, REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Curtis Silwa, a GOP nominee, is in the third place at 15.5%. Just over 1% of voters would not vote, or were undecided about it.

AtlasIntel shared on X, “Mamdani (D) leads with 43.9% of the vote (+3.3 since Oct. 30), while Cuomo (I) trails close behind at 39.4% (+5.4 since Oct. 30). With Sliwa (R) dropping 8.6pp, the gap between Mamdani and Cuomo decreased to 4.5pp.”

What to know about the poll

The poll surveyed just over 2,400 voters. Just a day before, the same polling outfit had Cuomo trailing Mamdani by six points. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, according to the New York Post.

Cuomo tops Mamdani 49.7% to 44.1% when it comes to a hypothetical two-way race. However, the outlet noted that the party breakdown of those surveyed overestimates the Republican and independent vote, but the Democratic vote is downplayed.

Early voting had Democrats accounting for just over 73% of the votes. GOP voters were at around 11% and independents at just under 15%. However, Democrats are at just 59% according to this poll, while Republican voters are at 19% and independents at nearly 22%.