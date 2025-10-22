‘Hot Girls For Cuomo’: Influencer launches campaign but forgets to buy domain, website leads to sexual harassment report

Conservative influencer Emily Austin on Tuesday, October 21, launched a campaign titled ‘Hot Girls For Cuomo’ as part of an attempt to defeat Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race. Austin also urged Republican New Yorkers to back Cuomo as an independent instead of Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. She argued that Sliwa was incapable of defeating Mamdani in the race. ‘Hot Girls For Cuomo’: Influencer Emily Austin launches campaign but forgets to buy domain, website leads to sexual harassment report(Photographer: Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Bloomberg, @emilyraustin/X)

“Today, I’m officially starting ‘Hot Girls For Cuomo,’ so if you are a hot girl for Andrew Cuomo, I want to hear from you,” Austin announced in an X video.

However, despite her effort, Austin soon found herself outmaneuvered when someone purchased the website and went on to redirect it towards allegations of sexual harassment against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She had failed to secure the “HotGirlsForCuomo.com” domain, and it was up for grabs. An anti-Cuomo activist seized the opportunity and swooped in.

What does the investigation say?

At the time of writing this article, the website ‘HotGirlsForCuomo.com’ redirects users to the New York Attorney General’s official investigation into the sexual harassment allegations Cuomo faced in 2021. According to the official investigation, Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature.”

“Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public,” the investigation concluded, detailing various incidents during which he allegedly kissed, groped, and made inappropriate comments towards women.

Cuomo denied the allegations, but resigned as governor in August 2021.